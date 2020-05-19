Following Jeff Linder's forward thinking to Wyoming a 'no-brainer' for Ken DeWeese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE — Ken DeWeese figured the most recent college basketball season might be his last at Northern Colorado.

As an assistant on Jeff Linder’s coaching staff at UNC, DeWeese helped revitalize the Big Sky program, which put together back-to-back 20-win seasons after an 11-win campaign in Linder’s first season at the helm. That included a program-record 26 wins during the 2017-18 season.

Linder’s stock as one of the hottest names among mid-major coaches continued to rise after UNC went 22-9 this past season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky Tournament before the coronavirus outbreak ended the Bears’ run at an NCAA Tournament bid before it started. Meanwhile, Wyoming, which lost to Linder’s teams each of the last three seasons, was looking for a new coach after parting ways with Allen Edwards following the Mountain West Tournament in early March.

DeWeese said it wasn’t until after the Big Sky Tournament was canceled that Linder informed him he’d talked to UW athletics director Tom Burman about the possibility of taking over as the Cowboys’ next head men’s basketball coach, but DeWeese wasn’t surprised. He’d heard rumblings that UW was interested in the highly successful coach located less than 100 miles south of the school’s Laramie campus.