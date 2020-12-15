For Jeff Linder, the mental health of Wyoming's basketball players is just as important amid pandemic

Most of them haven’t been home since. In fact, the Cowboys’ first two road games at Oregon State and, most recently, Utah Valley were the first time many if not all of them had left their de facto bubble.

“That’s what people don’t realize is what they have to go through every day in terms of making sure they put themselves in the best position and not to be 18- to 22-year-olds,” Linder said. “Normal students, they were able to show up in August and September and they know the narrative that they’re probably not going to get it and so they can just go out, run wild, act like 18- to 22-year-olds. Well my guys, like (football) coach (Craig) Bohl’s guys, they know they have to make sacrifices in order to play. And they’ve done an unbelievable job of that.”

And like UW’s football team, the basketball team has already had some of their games impacted by the pandemic. The Cowboys learned Tuesday that their Mountain West-opening series against UNLV, initially scheduled to begin Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium, has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels’ program.