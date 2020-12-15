For Jeff Linder, the mental health of Wyoming's basketball players is just as important amid pandemic

LARAMIE -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across America, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to stay put this holiday season.
But Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder isn’t going to tell his players that they can’t go home to spend that time with their families.
“If the NCAA is about mental health and we’re about mental health, not letting your players go home for Christmas is asinine,” Linder said.
Linder acknowledged his primary concern is the physical well-being of his players amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 16.6 million people in the United States infected with the novel coronavirus at some point, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. In Wyoming, the number of active confirmed cases Tuesday dropped below 2,000 for the first time since Oct. 18.
But Linder said the mental health of his players is just as important given the extra precautions they’ve had to take for months just to ensure themselves of a season. Linder cited the fact that, like Wyoming’s football players, his players have largely been confined to the school’s athletic facilities and their residences since arriving back on campus over the summer to start preparing for a season that was postponed until late November.
Most of them haven’t been home since. In fact, the Cowboys’ first two road games at Oregon State and, most recently, Utah Valley were the first time many if not all of them had left their de facto bubble.
“That’s what people don’t realize is what they have to go through every day in terms of making sure they put themselves in the best position and not to be 18- to 22-year-olds,” Linder said. “Normal students, they were able to show up in August and September and they know the narrative that they’re probably not going to get it and so they can just go out, run wild, act like 18- to 22-year-olds. Well my guys, like (football) coach (Craig) Bohl’s guys, they know they have to make sacrifices in order to play. And they’ve done an unbelievable job of that.”
And like UW’s football team, the basketball team has already had some of their games impacted by the pandemic. The Cowboys learned Tuesday that their Mountain West-opening series against UNLV, initially scheduled to begin Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium, has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels’ program.
Linder said UW’s final non-conference game against Omaha on Thursday is still on as scheduled. UW and UNLV along with the Mountain West are working to find new dates for their two-game series, but Linder said it’s unlikely to be rescheduled for the week after Christmas. The Cowboys are now scheduled to start conference play at Fresno State on Jan. 2.
UW was slated to wrap up its series with UNLV next Tuesday, but since it’s off, players that want to go home could start traveling even earlier than they originally planned. The CDC warns on its website that traveling may increase the chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19 and that large gatherings among people who don’t live together can also increase exposure, but the only player Linder mentioned that won’t be traveling for the holiday is sophomore forward Eoin Nelson, who’s from Ireland.
Some players will have to take commercial flights to get back home. Linder knows it all means the virus could be brought back to the team, which could lead to quarantines and more games being postponed if not canceled.
But to Linder, the reward for his players is worth the risk.
“Hopefully that’s not the case,” Linder said. “But for these guys that have been away from their families for so long under such tough circumstances, it makes zero sense and has nothing to do with what the NCAA says it’s about if it’s about the mental well-being of the student-athletes. It’s a bunch of BS if you can’t let them go home.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!