Former Wyoming Cowboy Nathan Sobey will play on Australian Olympic men's basketball team

Nathan Sobey, who finished his college basketball career at the University of Wyoming in 2014, will play for his native Australia in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 6-foot-2 guard started all 33 games for the Cowboys in the 2013-14 season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He came off the bench in the 2012-13 season and averaged 3.5 points per game.

Sobey has been playing professionally in Australia since leaving UW.

Playing for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League this season, Sobey averaged 21.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game to earn All-NBL honors for the second year in a row. Sobey was named the league’s Most Improved Player in 2017.

Australia, which features NBA players Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers) and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), enters the Olympics ranked No. 3 by FIBA. The only teams ranked ahead of the Boomers are the top-ranked U.S. and No. 2 Spain.

