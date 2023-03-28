LARAMIE – Jeremiah Oden is taking his ball and going home.

Oden, one of Wyoming’s eight scholarship players who entered the transfer portal during or after the forgettable 9-22 season, announced Tuesday he will continue his career at DePaul.

The Chicago native scored a career-high 28 points during the Cowboys’ upset of NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada in the home finale.

Oden averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games (19 starts) during his junior season at UW. Oden shot 34.4% behind the arc, which was third on the team behind Xavier DuSell (42.2%) and Brendan Wenzel (40.6%).

The 6-foot-8 forward is the second former UW player to announce a transfer destination during this cycle. Ethan Anderson plans to sign with Pepperdine.

Former Cheyenne Central standout Nathanial Talich, who did not play last season as a walk-on for the Pokes, also entered the portal on Monday to become the ninth player from the 2022-23 roster to depart.

UW head coach Jeff Linder hired Nick Whitmore as an assistant Monday to fill the position vacated when Sundance Wicks left to become the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Pokes also received a verbal commitment from Kobe Newton, a Fullerton (California) College transfer, on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore from Portland averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for the Hornets (32-1) last season.

“Kobe is a guy who loves basketball,” Fullerton College head coach Perry Webster said. “He’s skilled, he’s smart and he’s competitive. I think Jeff is trying to reset his program and get guys who are like him.”

Newton made 38.6% of his 3-pointers and shot 82.3% from the free throw line while starting all 33 games last season.

A source told the Star-Tribune that UW’s staff is not planning to offer Xavier McCord, the former Cheyenne East and current Laramie County Community College standout, who was recently named to the all-Region IX first team after averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles.

Cole Gingeleski, a 6-11 center from Tampa, Florida, announced last Wednesday that he has received an offer from UW. The high school senior is also being recruited by Tennessee-Martin and Merrimack.

Linder still has nine open scholarships to fill due to the portal and super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson finally running out of eligibility.

The spring signing period runs from April 12 to May 17.