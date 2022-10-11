Former Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries signs free agent deal with Orlando Magic

Former University of Wyoming shooting guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic, it was announced Tuesday.

Jeffries, who played with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, helped lead the Cowboys to the First Four of the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Jeffries finished his final season with 94 3-pointers to rank third in single-season school history. In two seasons with the Pokes, Jeffries hit 146 threes ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.

He set the school and MW record with 11 made 3-pointers last season against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times in his career and did so 12 times this season. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds at UW.