LARAMIE – The Casper College men’s basketball program has added some more Cheyenne Central flavor.
Former Wyoming walk-on Nathanial Talich, who did not see any action with the Cowboys during his true freshman season, announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to Casper College.
Talich, a three-time all-state player for the Indians, will play for first-year Casper College head coach Tom Parks, who helped lead Cheyenne Central to the 2006 state title.
"The new head coach," Talich told the Star-Tribune on why he decided to continue his career with the T-Birds. "Coach Parks and I had a little connection out of high school, and I trust him, and I know something special will happen in Casper."
UW lost a total of nine players to the portal after last season’s last-place finish in the Mountain West.
The eight scholarship players that left – Ethan Anderson (Pepperdine), Max Agbonkpolo (Utah), Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Jake Kyman (Eastern Washington), Jeremiah Oden (DePaul) and Noah Reynolds (Wisconsin-Green Bay) – previously found new homes.
Head coach Jeff Linder signed eight new players this spring to join returners Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson.
“It would be one thing if it was two years ago and you didn’t have 3,000 players at your disposal. Then I’d be probably a little bit more concerned and worried,” Linder said of the extreme attrition. “But knowing with the transfer portal, the number of high school players still available because of the portal and then knowing too with the number of international guys that we’d have the opportunity to build that roster back up.”
The Pokes’ revamped roster includes incoming transfers Sam Griffin (Tulsa), Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska), Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), Kobe Newton (Fullerton College) and Mason Walters (Jamestown) and incoming freshmen Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri), Nigle Cook (DeLand, Florida) and Cam Manyawu (Kansas City, Missouri).
Linder and his coaching staff, which includes new assistants Nick Whitmore and Bryston Williams, have two more available scholarship to use for the 2023-24 season.
Parks, who spent the past five seasons as the head coach at State College of Florida, takes over for Shaun Gutting, who went 79-35 in four years with the Thunderbirds. The T-Birds went 24-8 this season, losing in the Region IX Tournament championship game. Gutting accepted an assistant coaching job at Southern Utah University earlier this month.