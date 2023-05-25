Pokes in the Portal

UW ROSTER TRACKER

ARRIVING

Kael Combs, guard, Nixa, Missouri, signed with Wyoming on April 15

Nigle Cook, guard/wing, DeLand, Florida, signed with Wyoming on April 14

Sam Griffin, guard, Tulsa, signed with Wyoming on April 24

Oleg Kojenet, forward, Nebraska, signed with Wyoming on April 17

Akuel Kot, guard, Fort Lewis College, signed with Wyoming on April 18

Cameron Manyawu, forward, Kansas City, Missouri, signed with Wyoming on April 25

Kobe Newton, guard, Fullerton College, signed with Wyoming on April 14

Mason Walters, forward, Jamestown, signed with Wyoming on April 14

LEAVING

Ethan Anderson, guard, quit the team Feb. 7, signed with Pepperdine on April 4

Max Agbonkpolo, forward, quit the team Feb. 7, entered the portal Feb. 14, signed with Utah State on April 27

Nate Barnhart, forward, entered the portal on March 13, signed with South Dakota State on April 15

Xavier DuSell, guard, entered the portal March 20, signed with Fresno State on April 11

Graham Ike, forward, entered the portal on March 22, signed with Gonzaga on April 21

Jake Kyman, forward, quit the team Feb. 7, signed with Eastern Washington on May 3

Jeremiah Oden, forward, entered the portal on March 14, signed with DePaul on April 18

Noah Reynolds, guard, entered the portal on March 13, committed to Wisconsin on April 5, de-committed from Wisconsin on April 18, signed with Wisconsin-Green Bay on April 25

Nathanial Talich, walk-on guard, entered the portal on March 27, signed with Casper College on May 24