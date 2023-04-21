LARAMIE – Graham Ike is going to Gonzaga.

The former Wyoming star forward announced Friday he plans to continue his career with the Zags.

Ike, the preseason Mountain West player of the year, entered the transfer portal on March 22 after sitting out UW’s excruciating 9-22 season with a right foot injury.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Cowboys to a 25-9 finish and an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore. As a true freshman, Ike appeared in 12 games during the 2020-21 season after rehabbing a high school knee injury.

Ike, who announced on Feb. 3 he would redshirt this season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Gonzaga also added Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard as head coach Mark Few loads up for another Final Four run.

Another former UW standout, Noah Reynolds, who committed to Wisconsin on April 5, did not follow through on his non-binding verbal pledge to the Badgers and reopened his commitment earlier this week.

Reynolds, who was the Cowboys’ leading scorer (14.5 ppg) before having his season cut short after suffering two concussions in MW play, was the first of the eight UW scholarship players to enter the transfer portal.

In addition to Reynolds, forwards Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman have not found a new place to play yet.

Ethan Anderson will have to face Ike in the West Coast Conference after signing with Pepperdine. Xavier DuSell decided to stay in the Mountain West and will play for Fresno State.

Jeremiah Oden (DePaul) and Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State) have also moved on.

UW head coach Jeff Linder and his staff have added six new players to the 2023-24 roster.

Akuel Kot, who averaged 24.3 points last season at Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, signed with the Pokes on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 guard is listed as a senior after scoring 1,712 points during a prolific career for the Skyhawks in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Kot set the Fort Lewis single-game record with 45 points against Texas Permian Basin and was named the most valuable player of the RMAC Tournament. He shot 51.7% from the field, 39.3% on 3-pointers and 84.6% from the free throw line while averaging 3.2 rebounds with 42 assists, 39 steals and 12 blocks as a junior.

Also making the jump up to Division I will be Jamestown transfer Mason Walters, a 6-9 forward who was named the NAIA player of the year after averaging 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.

Oleg Kojenet, a 7-foot, 232-pound sophomore, transferred from Nebraska to UW on Monday. During two seasons with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten, the incoming sophomore from Kaunas, Lithuania, averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard from Nixa, Missouri, signed with the Pokes on Saturday. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists to earn all-state honors in high school and was recruited by a list of FBS programs for football.

Nigle Cook, a 6-6 wing from DeLand, Florida, signed with UW on April 14. He averaged 10.2 points last season at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Florida, one of the nation’s top prep programs, and also had an offer from Villanova.

The Pokes started retooling the roster with verbal commitments from Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton and Walters, who both signed on April 14.

Newton, a 6-2 junior from Portland, averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for Fullerton College last season.

The newcomers join returners Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and Brendan Wenzel on the Cowboys’ updated 2023-24 roster, which also includes walk-on Cort Roberson.

Linder still has four available scholarships to use with eight members from UW’s team having entered the portal and Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson exhausting their eligibility.

The spring signing period runs through May 17.