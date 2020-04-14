You are the owner of this article.
Freshman Javier Turner becomes fifth Wyoming basketball player to enter transfer portal
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

LARAMIE -- Freshman big Javier Turner has become the latest Wyoming basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Turner is the fifth UW player to do so since the Cowboys hired Jeff Linder as the program's head coach last month.

It's unclear whether Turner is set on transferring or will return to UW. Players who enter the transfer portal have the option of withdrawing their name and returning to their current school if the decision is mutually agreed upon, though it's unlikely following a coaching change.

Sophomore wing TJ Taylor also hasn't made a final decision. Guard Greg Milton III and forwards Tyler Morman and Brandon Porter will transfer.

The departure of Turner, who played just 11 total minutes over four games this past season, would open up another scholarship. The Cowboys could have as many as three more available for the 2020 recruiting cycle depending on what Turner and Taylor decide to do.

