Freshman Kwane Marble II 'trusting the process,' emerging as bright spot for Wyoming

“Getting in the gym, getting extra work, going hard in practice every rep I get and really following Coach E’s instructions,” Marble said.

Foster has started the last four games as Edwards tries to get his best five players on the floor and thus give the Cowboys their best chance to snap a nine-game conference losing streak dating back to last season. Banks has gotten 17 straight starts with injuries and personnel forcing the Cowboys to go with a four-guard lineup, but Marble has gotten his most extensive playing time of the season in the new year. He logged a season-high 17 minutes at the time at Colorado State on Jan. 4 and surpassed that with 24 minutes in the first meeting with SDSU (19-0, 8-0).

Marble set season-highs for minutes (30) and points (19) in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to UNLV on Jan. 11. He followed that up with eight points and a career-high nine rebounds in 27 minutes a week ago at Nevada before matching Hendricks’ team-high 12 points in 24 minutes Saturday against Fresno State.

“I’ve just been playing in the system that Coach Edwards provides for us,” Marble said. “Just been trusting the process and doing what he’s asked. My teammates have been trusting in me to take shots like that, and I’ve just been taking the open shots.”