Freshman Kwane Marble II 'trusting the process,' emerging as bright spot for Wyoming

LARAMIE — When it comes to bright spots, they’ve once again been hard to come by for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team.
The Cowboys’ outlook isn’t much better than it was last year when they stumbled to an 8-24 record that included a 4-14 mark in Mountain West play. This year’s squad has won just 25 percent of its games heading into Tuesday’s rematch with college basketball’s lone unbeaten, No. 4 San Diego State, which beat the Cowboys by 20 at the Arena-Auditorium on Jan. 8.
Hunter Maldonado is fourth in the MW in scoring (17.4 points per game) and also leads the Cowboys (5-15, 0-8 MW) in rebounds and assists, though that kind of role was expected for the redshirt sophomore guard coming into the season after finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounding behind Justin James last season before going down with season-ending injuries.
What wasn’t necessarily expected this season was the emergence of Kwane Marble II.
Marble, a freshman combo guard, was one of five signees to join the Cowboys’ program in the summer, though the former Denver East standout was overshadowed by another Colorado newcomer, freshman Kenny Foster, who was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 27.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior at Smoky Hill High in Aurora.
Being in the same backcourt as Maldonado, Foster and seniors Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks, getting on the floor was hard for Marble, who didn’t play in four of Wyoming’s first 13 games and logged double-digit minutes just once in the games he did play. But it wasn’t necessarily because of his inexperience.
“He wasn’t in shape,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said.
Marble’s path to Wyoming — one that saw the 6-foot-6 guard verbally commit to the Cowboys, decommit and then commit again once a scholarship opened up last year — included a broken foot he sustained during his senior season at Denver East, which he didn’t fully recover from until this summer. It hindered his conditioning, and Marble joined the Cowboys’ roster weighing in excess of 200 pounds.
Still, as the losses piled up early in the season, Marble, who wasn’t part of the rotation in Wyoming’s MW opener against Air Force on Dec. 4, wondered aloud why he wasn’t playing.
“And I reiterated the reasons why he wasn’t playing,” Edwards said. “I had talked to Kwane on numerous occasions about what we’re looking for, and I thought after this last conversation with him and his father, I thought he’s taken more steps to where he’s doing more work outside of what we’re doing with him. If that’s getting in more work in the weight room, calling coaches to get more work after or before practice individually, coming in to watch film, he’s doing more of that.”
With a healthy foot, Marble used the extra work to get himself in game shape. Edwards said Marble is down to 188 pounds, and with the drop in weight has come an increase in Marble’s minutes and production.
“Getting in the gym, getting extra work, going hard in practice every rep I get and really following Coach E’s instructions,” Marble said.
Foster has started the last four games as Edwards tries to get his best five players on the floor and thus give the Cowboys their best chance to snap a nine-game conference losing streak dating back to last season. Banks has gotten 17 straight starts with injuries and personnel forcing the Cowboys to go with a four-guard lineup, but Marble has gotten his most extensive playing time of the season in the new year. He logged a season-high 17 minutes at the time at Colorado State on Jan. 4 and surpassed that with 24 minutes in the first meeting with SDSU (19-0, 8-0).
Marble set season-highs for minutes (30) and points (19) in the Cowboys’ overtime loss to UNLV on Jan. 11. He followed that up with eight points and a career-high nine rebounds in 27 minutes a week ago at Nevada before matching Hendricks’ team-high 12 points in 24 minutes Saturday against Fresno State.
“I’ve just been playing in the system that Coach Edwards provides for us,” Marble said. “Just been trusting the process and doing what he’s asked. My teammates have been trusting in me to take shots like that, and I’ve just been taking the open shots.”
Marble’s recent performances have meant less minutes for Banks, who’s logged 18 or fewer in three of the last four games and is averaging just 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds for the season. Marble is shooting 51.7 percent from the field over the last five games. He’s also shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line for the season.
“Now when I look at him being 188 (pounds) versus 205, that makes a huge difference in his play,” Edwards said. “He plays with a level of confidence. He plays with an understanding. He has a big body to where he goes in there and understands how to finish around the rim. Probably where he’s snuck in and helped us, too, is the offensive rebounds. He’s producing at the end of the day.
“If you’re going to do what we’re asking you to do, then you’re going to play. It’s not necessarily that A.J. has dipped in his performance. I just think Kwane has stepped up his ability and his game.”
As has been the case since he arrived on campus, whether Marble’s role continues to increase going forward is up to him.
“Because of what you’re doing from the practice floor from the extra work, (the production) becomes noticeable,” Edwards said. “And when it becomes noticeable, then you’re forcing my hand to put you on the floor. When you get on the floor, that’s when your opportunity comes. It’s an opportunity to take advantage of it, and I just think he’s done a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity.”
