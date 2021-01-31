'Goes without saying' that Wyoming needs more production from its veterans

The dropoff for Thompson has been even more drastic. After a 22-point outing in the Cowboys’ Mountain West opener at Fresno State on Jan. 2, UW’s stretch forward has combined to score just 23 points in the eight games he’s played since, dropping his scoring average from 10.8 points to 6.8 over the last few weeks. Thompson missed the series finale against Boise State on Jan. 13 with a sprained ankle.

Thompson, whom Linder has referenced as the perfect big man for his five-out, spacing offense, sank a career-high seven 3s in that 78-74 win over Fresno State. Since then? The 6-foot-10 big is shooting just 13.7% (4 of 29) from 3-point range and has gone three consecutive games without a made 3.

Like Maldonado, Thompson went without a field goal Saturday. He attempted just one shot and finished with one point and two rebounds in 15 minutes, watching most of the second half from the bench.

“It’s not for a lack of trying, but they’re playing against other good players and you’ve got to find a way to help us,” Linder said.