'Goes without saying' that Wyoming needs more production from its veterans

LARAMIE — If Wyoming’s men’s basketball team is going to turn things around again amid its Mountain West gauntlet, the Cowboys are going to need everyone to be better.
That includes their veterans.
“That probably goes without saying,” UW coach Jeff Linder said.
The Cowboys’ youth has been a constant storyline following the roster turnover once Linder took over the program last spring. Six newcomers in the rotation, including four true freshmen, have made for a rollercoaster season that continued over the weekend. UW’s three-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in a pair of losses at San Diego State that came by a combined 57 points.
It’s been a particularly tough go of it lately for UW’s most experienced players, Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado.
Maldonado, the Cowboys’ do-it-all guard, is still UW’s second-leading scorer (12.6 points per game) and leads UW (10-7, 4-6 Mountain West) in rebounding (6.1), but the junior’s production the last couple of weeks hasn’t been at its usual level. Maldonado hasn’t scored in double figures in any of the last four games and combined for just seven boards in the SDSU series. He finished it with just four points that all came from the free-throw line in UW’s 98-71 loss Saturday, attempting just three shots from the field in 35 minutes.
The dropoff for Thompson has been even more drastic. After a 22-point outing in the Cowboys’ Mountain West opener at Fresno State on Jan. 2, UW’s stretch forward has combined to score just 23 points in the eight games he’s played since, dropping his scoring average from 10.8 points to 6.8 over the last few weeks. Thompson missed the series finale against Boise State on Jan. 13 with a sprained ankle.
Thompson, whom Linder has referenced as the perfect big man for his five-out, spacing offense, sank a career-high seven 3s in that 78-74 win over Fresno State. Since then? The 6-foot-10 big is shooting just 13.7% (4 of 29) from 3-point range and has gone three consecutive games without a made 3.
Like Maldonado, Thompson went without a field goal Saturday. He attempted just one shot and finished with one point and two rebounds in 15 minutes, watching most of the second half from the bench.
“It’s not for a lack of trying, but they’re playing against other good players and you’ve got to find a way to help us,” Linder said.
Kwane Marble II, another holdover from last season, is averaging 13.5 points over the last four games and has pulled down at least five boards in five of the last seven to give the Cowboys a boost, particularly with sophomore guard Kenny Foster (knee) out indefinitely. And Maldonado and Thompson have found other ways to contribute.
Maldonado still leads the Cowboys in assists (4.9) while Thompson is averaging 4.6 rebounds over his last six games, but Maldonado also leads UW in turnovers despite not being the Cowboys’ primary ball handler. The level of competition has increased, and the schedule isn’t getting any easier.
UW will return to the Arena-Auditorium on Thursday to start the Border War series against rival Colorado State (12-4, 9-3), which is firmly in the mix for both the Mountain West regular-season title and an at-large NCAA Tournament berth. Next week, the Cowboys will hit the road for a series against another NCAA Tournament hopeful, Utah State.
UW has yet to win a game against one of the Mountain West’s top 4 teams. The Cowboys will need their vets to elevate their games, too, if they hope to change that.
“They’re playing with young guys, too,” Linder said. “Part of them is probably like, ‘Man, I’ve gone through a lot of tough stretches here and now I’ve got these young guys.’ But also, at the same time, they’re making their fair share of mistakes, too, and they’ve got to shore those up. They care and they want to be good, but you’ve got to pay the price to be good.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.