Graham Ike carries Wyoming Cowboys to win over Utah State after Jeff Linder ejection

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder wanted to make some things clear after leaving work early Tuesday night.

Wyoming’s head coach said he respects Verne Harris and the “all-star” officiating crew that tossed him following two quick technical fouls.

But Linder is not going to apologize for having Graham Ike’s back.

“The two times I’ve got ejected in my college career it was sticking up for that guy,” Linder said. “He’s worth sticking up for.”

While Linder was watching the Cowboys’ drama-filled 78-76 overtime victory over Utah State on television, the crowd of 5,558 at the Arena-Auditorium was witnessing greatness up close and personal as Ike carried the team to the top of the Mountain West standings.

Ike scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half, including the game-tying free throws with 16.1 seconds remaining in regulation and the game-winning basket with 6.7 seconds on the clock in overtime, while grabbing 12 rebounds.

“That’s the beauty of it. He was going to scratch and claw and do whatever he needed to do to win that game,” Linder said. “And that’s what he did. That’s why he’s a special, special player.”

The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, who had to stew on the bench for 16 minutes in the first half after two early fouls led to Linder’s outburst, was all smiles after UW improved to 20-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Ike was asked what seeing Linder's ejection on his behalf in a monumental MW matchup signaled to the team.

“We just know how much he cares and how much he loves and fights for us. It really means a lot to see that,” Ike said. “I just love that man. Everything he does for us each and every day. We’re fighting with him, we’re going to war together.”

Ike’s co-star, Hunter Maldonado, did not see Linder get tossed because he was in the training room after turning an ankle early in the game. The reigning MW player of the week returned midway through the first half and finished with 23 points.

UW’s dynamic duo combined for 51 points on 17-for-29 (58.6%) shooting from the field. Maldonado and Ike also drew 17 combined fouls and went 16-for-24 (66.7%) at the free-throw line against the Aggies (15-10, 6-6).

“We’ve got two workhorses,” UW assistant Ken DeWeese said after improving to 2-0 as the interim head coach filling in for Linder following ejections. “Not to say other guys can’t make plays because they certainly can. But we know in winning time an opponent is going to have to pick their poison.”

Drake Jeffries added 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. The senior guard scored seven consecutive points for the Pokes to give them a 62-59 lead.

Justin Bean, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored 12 points down the stretch and gave the visitors a 68-66 lead on a dunk with 2:03 remaining in regulation.

Utah State’s star forward did not score again as UW’s MW player of the candidates saved their best for last.

“When you have guys that just aren’t afraid to go win, that’s when your program really goes to different heights,” DeWeese said. “And we have that right now. We have guys that just care about each other.”

UW is tied with Boise State (18-5, 9-1) for first place in the MW and was ranked No. 30 in the NET rankings Wednesday.

The Cowboys – who are 11-0 at home and haven’t lost at the Arena-Auditorium since Feb. 6, 2021, to Colorado State last season – will play last-place San Jose State on the road Saturday.

