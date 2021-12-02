Graham Ike's dominant double-double leads Cowboys to 77-64 win over Denver

LARAMIE – A rowdy group made their presence felt in the student section in support of the big man on campus.

Graham Ike showed his appreciation by pouring in a career-high 35 points and snaring a career-high 14 rebounds to lead Wyoming to a 77-64 victory over Denver on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 4,030 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore forward took a competitive game over down the stretch to make sure the Cowboys (7-0) remained unbeaten.

Ike scored 14 of UW’s final 18 points beginning with a basket over two defenders to make the score 61-51 with 7:35 remaining. He went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line over the final 5:59 and put the exclamation point on the evening with a powerful three-point play with 2:50 remaining.

“Obviously tonight when we were pounding it inside, they didn’t have an answer for him,” Hunter Maldonado, who added 15 points, said of Ike. “His numbers, as you can see, show how much work he puts in on the court and off the court. It’s super nice to have him.”

UW trailed at halftime for the first time this season but opened the second half with an 8-0 run.

Drake Jeffries, who set the Mountain West and school record with 11 made 3-pointers in the previous home game against Hastings College, knocked down a 3 to set the tone for the final 20 minutes.

A reverse layup by Brendan Wenzel on a pass from Maldonado extended the Pokes’ lead to 57-48.

Ike scored over two defenders to extend the cushion to double digits as the students chanted “I-ke, I-ke, I-ke” and “MVP, MVP, MVP” during his hostile takeover.

“The energy was great tonight,” Ike said. “We really needed that and we fed off that tonight, especially in that second half when we got it going a little more. They were still rowdy in the first half, but even more in the second half. We just kept feeding off that and it pushed us to the (win).”

The Cowboys trailed 41-38 at the intermission after allowing DU to shoot 56% from the field, including 7-for-12 (58.3%) behind the arc.

Coban Porter made three 3s, and Pedro Lopez Sanvicente added two triples during the first half.

“We allowed 15 points from those two guys, and I was not happy about that at halftime,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Then lo and behold, second half, that was the challenge to minimize their three attempts, and they didn’t make a three in the second half.”

The Pioneers were 0-for-8 shooting behind the arc after Linder’s pep talk.

After a pair of free throws by Maldonado gave UW a 10-point lead (34-24) with 4:34 remaining, the Pioneers closed the half with a furious 17-4 run.

Michael Henn banked in a 3 to start a 7-0 spurt in the final 2:01 that was capped with a steal and dunk by KJ Hunt with 9 seconds left.

Ike had 14 points at the break, but the Pokes were 3-for-12 on 3s.

“It’s hard to win in college basketball. Sometimes when you’re 6-0, you might have a little bit of a sense of false reality of where you’re at,” Linder said. “It was a good learning experience for them. It doesn’t matter, man, college basketball nowadays anybody can beat anybody.”

Ike wasn’t going to let UW get beat. He scored 21 points in the second half and finished the game 11-for-17 from the field and 13-for-17 at the foul line.

“Just attack,” Ike said. “That’s what is really going through my mind. If there’s no double there’s really not really a read to make. It’s attack, whether that’s middle or baseline.”

UW will host McNeese State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

