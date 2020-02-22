Greg Milton III's career day helps Cowboys end skid at Air Force

Greg Milton III had his best game in a Wyoming uniform Saturday, propelling the Cowboys to their second conference win.
Milton poured in a career-high 28 points, and UW snapped its four-game losing streak with a 78-72 win over Air Force at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Hunter Maldonado added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys, who ended the game on a 12-0 run for their first victory since winning at San Jose State on Feb. 1.
UW shot 50.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. Maldonado’s second and final 3 gave the Cowboys a 73-72 lead with 52 seconds left, and UW held Air Force scoreless the rest of the way to avenge a loss to the Falcons in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 4 in Laramie.
Lavelle Scottie led four Air Force players in double figures with 17 points. Ryan Swan added 14 points and nine rebounds while Caleb Morris had 13 for the Falcons, but UW withstood all of it thanks in large part to Milton, who provided the Cowboys with a feel-good moment in a season where they’ve been hard to come by.
You have free articles remaining.
Milton, a sophomore guard in his first season at UW after transferring from the junior college ranks, shot 9 of 14 from the floor and sank a season-high four 3s. He surpassed his previous season-high of 12 points before the first half was over.
He helped UW outscore Air Force 45-19 in bench points. The Cowboys, who entered the weekend last in the Mountain West in rebounding, also finished plus-1 on the boards (32-31) and limited the Falcons to just 21.4 percent from 3-point range (3 of 14) after Air Force knocked down 17 3s in the first matchup.
Milton, who came in averaging just 3.1 points on the season, logged 35 minutes and made six of his first nine shots for 18 of the Cowboys’ 31 first-half points. But UW took just a one-point lead into the break after a late run from Air Force.
The Cowboys held the Falcons to just three field goals in the first 10:20 while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in the first half. Milton’s jumper with 6:57 left gave UW its biggest lead of the half at 24-14, but the Falcons made their final six shots to close the half on a 16-7 run.
But Milton and the rest of the Cowboys got just enough stops and made just enough shots to get back in the win column. UW will try to stay there Tuesday against Nevada in its final home game of the season.