Greg Milton III's career day helps Cowboys end skid at Air Force

He helped UW outscore Air Force 45-19 in bench points. The Cowboys, who entered the weekend last in the Mountain West in rebounding, also finished plus-1 on the boards (32-31) and limited the Falcons to just 21.4 percent from 3-point range (3 of 14) after Air Force knocked down 17 3s in the first matchup.

Milton, who came in averaging just 3.1 points on the season, logged 35 minutes and made six of his first nine shots for 18 of the Cowboys’ 31 first-half points. But UW took just a one-point lead into the break after a late run from Air Force.

The Cowboys held the Falcons to just three field goals in the first 10:20 while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in the first half. Milton’s jumper with 6:57 left gave UW its biggest lead of the half at 24-14, but the Falcons made their final six shots to close the half on a 16-7 run.

But Milton and the rest of the Cowboys got just enough stops and made just enough shots to get back in the win column. UW will try to stay there Tuesday against Nevada in its final home game of the season.

