Greg Milton III, Tyler Morman enter transfer portal, will leave Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Two more Wyoming basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Sophomore guard Greg Milton III and junior forward Tyler Morman have put their names in the portal and will transfer, Morman confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Thursday. Travis Branham of 247Sports first reported their entrance into the portal.
The moves come nine days after former Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards as the Cowboys' coach. Milton and Morman join forward TJ Taylor as UW players who have entered the portal since the end of the season.
Players who enter the portal have the option of withdrawing their names and returning to their current school, but Milton and Morman both intend to leave UW. Should Taylor ultimately decide to transfer as well, the Cowboys would have five available scholarships for the spring signing period following the addition of Arizona guard Xavier Dusell -- the first commitment of Linder's tenure.
Sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, UW's leading scorer and rebounder, has already announced he'll be returning to the program next season.
Milton played in all 33 games with three starts in his only season with the Cowboys, averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He scored a season-high 28 points against Air Force on Feb. 22.
Concussions limited Morman to just two games this season after signing with UW out of Florida Southwestern College. The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder averaged 1.0 point and 2.5 rebounds.
Morman's departure leaves Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson and freshman center Javier Turner as the only true bigs on the Cowboys' roster for next season. Forward Austin Mueller is set to return next season after missing most of this season with a knee injury.
