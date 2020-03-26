Greg Milton III, Tyler Morman enter transfer portal, will leave Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Two more Wyoming basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Greg Milton III and junior forward Tyler Morman have put their names in the portal and will transfer, Morman confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Thursday. Travis Branham of 247Sports first reported their entrance into the portal.

The moves come nine days after former Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards as the Cowboys' coach. Milton and Morman join forward TJ Taylor as UW players who have entered the portal since the end of the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}