Growing rebounding woes continue to plague Wyoming

Linder and his players said some of it comes down to sheer want to. Boise State big Mladen Armus finished with a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with 12 points Monday, but guard Max Rice, known more for his shooting acumen, was the Broncos’ second-leading rebounder with eight boards.

UW’s leading rebounder was its 6-foot-2 freshman point guard, Marcus Williams, who finished with five. No other Cowboy had more than four rebounds, and forward Hunter Thompson, the closest thing UW has to a real inside presence for the time being, pulled down just three boards in 34 minutes, all of which doomed the Cowboys when they had a puncher’s chance down the stretch.

UW ripped off a 15-2 run midway through the second half to cut an 18-point deficit to five. But the Cowboys went the rest of the way without a field goal and only got off eight shots in the final 8 minutes, 18 seconds in large part because Boise State outmuscled and outhustled Thompson and the rest of the Cowboys for most of its misses.

Armus pulled down 11 of his rebounds in the second half, and the Broncos had six offensive rebounds in the final eight minutes to give themselves second chance after second chance. Boise State ended the game on a 20-2 run to start UW’s first losing streak of the season.