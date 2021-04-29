High school point guard Noah Reynolds signs with Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Noah Reynolds' addition to Wyoming's basketball roster is official.

A week after giving his verbal commitment to the Cowboys, UW on Thursday announced the signing of Reynolds, a high school point guard out of Peoria, Illinois. Reynolds is the third prep signee in the Cowboys' 2021 recruiting class, joining Mountain Vista (Colorado) combo guard Ben Bowen and De Soto (Kansas) 7-footer Nate Barnhart.

The Cowboys also added Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel to the roster back in January. With Reynolds' signing, UW has 12 scholarship players, leaving the Cowboys with the option of signing one more player before reaching the 13-scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season.

The additions have helped fill the voids left by three players who have transferred out of the program since last season. Those include Marcus Williams, who was the Mountain West's unanimous rookie of the year before leaving for Texas A&M.