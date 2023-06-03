LARAMIE – John Wooden. Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). “Pistol” Pete Maravich. Bobby Knight. Mike Krzyzewski.

The seniors on Wyoming’s 1968-69 basketball team, which will be inducted into the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 1, competed against some larger-than-life figures during their careers.

Bill Strannigan’s high-scoring squad also featured a superstar in future NBA champion Flynn Robinson when UW’s head coach was recruiting Harry Hall, Gary Von Krosigk and Bob Wilson.

“I was aware of Flynn,” said Wilson, a standout player at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver who chose UW over Colorado. “He was a senior when I was a senior in high school. On my visit I had a chance to meet him and talk to him. That was impressive as a high school kid.”

Freshmen were not allowed to play on the varsity during the era. The trio watched Leon Clark (22.4 points per game) and Dick Sherman (21.2 ppg) light up the scoreboard in the War Memorial Fieldhouse during the 1965-66 season.

As sophomores, Hall, Von Krosigk and Wilson were part of the Cowboys’ WAC championship team that lost to eventual national champion UCLA in the 1967 NCAA Tournament.

They were joined by sophomore standouts Carl Ashley and Stan Dodds during the 1967-68 campaign, which culminated with UW’s first NIT appearance.

Ashley still ranks 11th in program history for career points (1,598) and eighth for career rebounds (818). The undersized but skilled 6-foot-6 center from Denver’s Manual High School posted 30 career double-doubles while averaging 20.0 points and 10.2 rebounds during his three-year UW career.

“Great offensive player,” Roy Wilson, who followed his older brother Bob to Laramie to play for the Pokes, said of Ashley. “We played against him in high school in the Denver area. If not for being a little bit on the thin side, he would have been in the NBA. He played better with his back to the basket, but he was also a great shooter 15 feet and in.”

Dodds grew up in Granger, where his mom played on a girls high school basketball team, a program started during World War II because there weren’t enough boys to form a team. His father worked in a trona mine and attached a homemade plywood backboard to a pole in the dirt behind the house.

While developing his own version of the jump shot invented by Kenny Sailors and made famous during UW’s 1943 NCAA championship season, Dodds dreamed about playing for the Cowboys.

“Stan was an unbelievable shooter,” Roy Wilson said. “He would have been even better today playing with the 3-point line.”

Dodds was recruited by Strannigan after leading Green River to a state championship as a junior in the Fieldhouse. On the same floor, the 6-foot-4 homegrown hero with the sweet stroke scored 45 points to lead UW to a 112-94 win over Arizona State on Feb. 28, 1970.

“Strannigan wanted to find your range and he was very adamant that you don’t shoot outside your range or off balance,” Dodds said. “I could shoot from the outside.”

When the 3-point line was added about a decade later, Strannigan told Dodds that he went back and watched the film of his 45-point performance, which ranks fifth in UW single-game history. The coach believed 15 of Dodds' 19 made field goals that night would have been from behind the line, which would have added up to 60 points.

Two other all-time UW greats who played before the advent of the 3-point shot – Joe Capua (51 points vs. Montana on Feb. 3, 1956) and Tony Windis (50 points vs. New Mexico on Jan. 10, 1958) – are the only players in program to score 50 points in a game.

The most impressive statistic from Dodd’s career: He ranks third in UW history for career field-goal percentage (.562). The two players ahead of him, Eric Leckner (.612, 1984-88) and Reggie Slater (.585, 1988-92), were dominant post players who did most of their scoring deep inside the paint.

“It was a special treat to go to New York and play on the Madison Square Garden court and think about all the excellent teams that also played on the same floor,” Dodds reminisced. “But that floor was not better than the Cowboy floor, the raised floor inside the Fieldhouse.”

A fourth senior, Eli Bebout, was added to the team for the 1968-69 season. The former Shoshoni High standout played at Air Force before transferring home to UW to complete his career.

“I was really proud to be a part of the Wyoming basketball team that year. It was just a great bunch of guys,” said Bebout, who spent 28 years in the Wyoming Legislature following his playing days and became the first person to serve as Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives and President of the Wyoming Senate. “To go from playing at Shoshoni in Class B to elevate to play at Wyoming in Division I was really cool. I was just really blessed to have the great teammates I played with. We were a great unit. There was no infighting. Everyone worked hard. It was a great time for Wyoming basketball.

“I’m really proud to be a Wyoming Cowboy.”

A 'Pistol' of a schedule

The Pokes started the season 7-0, including an 87-73 win over Stanford and an impressive 86-43 romp over Oklahoma in Laramie. The Sooners, despite being led by future NBA players Gar Heard and Clifford Ray, had no answers for the methodical “Strannigan Shuffle” offense.

“When people came into Laramie, they were a little bit spooked,” said Roy Wilson, who was a sophomore guard on the team. “We played in the Fieldhouse and it’s at 7,200 feet. Sometimes all you had to do was mention that to people.”

Strannigan, not one to back down from scheduling big-time non-conference opponents, took UW to Oklahoma City for a loaded post-Christmas tournament to prepare for WAC play.

The Cowboys lost their first game of the season 84-78 to LSU. Maravich, a sophomore, was averaging 47.4 points early in his legendary career and finished with 45 points against UW.

“He was a great player, and I was lucky enough to get the chance to play against him,” Bob Wilson said. “I kid people that I was one of the guys that held Pistol Pete under his scoring average.”

Hall, a dynamic guard individually enshrined in UW’s hall of fame as part of the 2014 class, averaged 19.2 points. Wilson, who is in the NAIA coaching hall of fame, added 11.3 points to the starting backcourt. The reserve guards on the team were Brad Smith, Steve Eberle, Bill Lazzeri and Roy Wilson.

“I actually got in that (LSU) game,” Roy Wilson said. “Coach Strannigan put me in and I said, ‘I’m going to steal the ball from Pistol Pete.’ He was a lot taller than I was, but I thought I was quicker. He was tempting me, and he whipped it around his back and made me look like a fool.”

UW bounced back with a victory over Tulane. The Green Wave were led by forward Johnny Arthurs, who averaged 25.6 points and earned All-American honors that season.

The Pokes, who were ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, lost 83-81 to Texas A&M in the final game of the trip. The Aggies won the Southwest Conference that season.

“When we went to Oklahoma City and played in that tournament, maybe we got too cocky,” Bob Wilson said. “Maybe that was good for us.”

The Cowboys started the WAC race with a 70-68 win over New Mexico. The Lobos were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP poll in December before finishing tied for fifth in the rugged WAC.

UW dropped both games on the BYU-Utah road trip and split a pair of games with Colorado State before winning six of the last eight conference games to grab a piece of the regular-season championship.

“We played a lot of quality teams that season and we knew we had to really be strong at the end,” said Dodds, who was inducted into the UW hall of fame as an individual in 2006. “When we won at Arizona that was a lift. It really encouraged us to come back and play extremely well and beat BYU to become the champions.”

'Bearing down' on WAC championship

UW defeated Arizona 68-67 in overtime in Bear Down Gym, where the Wildcats played from 1926-1972. Hall, Von Krosigk and Wilson went 3-0 in the historic venue during their careers.

“We used to say, ‘Let’s bear down in Bear Down,’” Bob Wilson said.

The victory in Tucson set up a massive home stand against Utah and BYU to close out the regular season.

The Cowboys avenged their two-point loss in Salt Lake City with an 82-64 drubbing of the Utes. Ashley pulled down 23 rebounds in the game.

UW then beat the Cougars 79-69 to share the WAC crown with them.

"Absolute mad house," Roy Wilson said of the atmosphere in the Fieldhouse, where the Pokes went 12-1 that season.

Ashley, who averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior, joined Hall on the all-WAC first team. Dodds, who averaged 7.0 rebounds, made the all-conference second team as a junior and still is ranked 10th all-time in points per game (16.7) at UW.

Von Krosigk averaged 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds with backup forwards Bebout, Steve Popovich and Steve Mountjoy chipping in a combined 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds off the bench.

“The University of Wyoming is a special place,” Bob Wilson said. “And if you are playing at the University of Wyoming, you are special because there’s only one university in the state. Everybody is for you and it’s a real special time when you’re there. That’s one of the things I loved most about it.”

The Pokes had to face BYU again four days later to break the tie. The Cougars won the rematch played in Phoenix and represented the WAC in the NCAA Tournament.

UW made the trek out to New York and lost 51-49 to Knight’s Army team at Madison Square Garden. Decades later, “The General” was broadcasting a UW game at the Arena-Auditorium and Bebout made his way down to the floor to re-introduce himself.

“Knight said, ‘I remember the Wyoming team. I remember what you did. I studied your film to learn the (Strannigan) Shuffle,’” Bebout recalled.

Army’s point guard, a young Krzyzewski, executed Knight’s game plan to lasso the Cowboys long before they became national championship-winning coaches at Duke and Indiana, respectively.

“I don’t think they took a shot at the basket the last six or seven minutes,” Bob Wilson said of UW being held 33 points under its scoring average by Army. “They were in a control-type game with no shot clock. We felt like we got a bad draw from the standpoint of their style of play. We were a more up and down type team. We were all disappointed we lost.”

The story of the 1968-69 Pokes will never be lost when they enter the hall of fame along with a class that includes Dabby Dawson (football, 1988-89), Chad Lavin (women’s basketball coach, 1986-98), Larry Nance Jr. (men’s basketball, 2012-15), Aubrey Vandiver (women’s basketball, 2007-11) and the 1984-86 two-time WAC championship wrestling teams.

“This is the ultimate conclusion for all of us because we were a very close-knit team,” Dodds said. “We all got along very well, and we still stay in touch with many teammates. The success we all had together speaks for itself.”