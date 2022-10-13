Home on the range: Wyoming Cowboys talented L.A. transfer trio embracing Laramie

LARAMIE – Jake Kyman made one of those popular “How it started vs. how it’s going” social media posts in April.

In the photograph on the left, a youthful Kyman is posing with his baby-faced teenage basketball friends, including Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo.

They were teammates in Southern California on one of the nation's most dominant AAU teams and would soon be among the most sought after recruits in the 2019 recruiting class.

In the photo on the right, the USC and UCLA transfers are posing together in Wyoming uniforms.

The talented Los Angeles trio were bringing their talents to … Laramie?

“It’s just different, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Agbonkpolo said of trading in the Hollywood sign and beach life for the High Plains and winter blizzards. “It’s a beautiful place with the mountains and the clouds look so close and beautiful. I can’t wait until the snow gets here, I think I’m going to like the snow.

“It’s more peaceful than L.A., where it’s more hectic and hard to even get any space from people. I have a way better apartment than I had in L.A. and way cheaper, too.”

Besides reduced rent options, how did head coach Jeff Linder and his staff pull off this portal trifecta?

The addition of Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman has the Cowboys – who were already expected to contend in the Mountain West with a strong returning cast led by Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado – poised to be a top-25 team capable of making some noise in the NCAA Tournament.

“They think it’s going to be horses and dirt roads,” Linder said, half-jokingly, about getting the three high-end transfers to visit. “They get here and realize, oh, Laramie is a nice town.”

The Arena-Auditorium was a ghost town before Linder arrived during back-to-back 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards. During the first season of the rebuild, the Pokes mostly played in front of empty yellow seats due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now UW, coming off a 25-9 campaign that stirred the echoes in the Dome of Doom before the disappointing loss to Indiana in the First Four, has the returning star power, depth and postseason experience to make a deep run in March.

“Coach Linder is not going to bring anyone in that can’t help us. That’s just the trust everyone on this team has in Coach Linder,” Maldonado said. “So when he said, hey, we have these three guys coming in and they can help us go accomplish what we didn’t accomplish last year, I think everybody, me, Graham, the whole team, were like let’s do whatever we’ve got to do to get those guys.”

All three transfers said they didn’t know what to expect after entering their names in the portal, and signing as a “package deal” was not the focus. They heard from a long list of schools, including blue-blood programs, but kept open minds about where to finish their eligibility.

Originally, Kyman and Anderson decided to visit UW together. Then Agbonkpolo told them he wanted in on the trek to 7,220 feet.

“After the weekend we all were just like, this is the spot. There’s no better place to be,” Kyman said. “They already have a really good team with 25 wins last year, an experienced team. Coach Linder knows what he’s talking about, offensively and defensively. We thought we could come in and make a huge impact.

“Elevating this team to the status it can be at, we wanted to be a part of that and be a part of this school and team.”

Kyman, a 6-foot-7 wing from Aliso Viejo, California, played in 80 games over the past three season with the Bruins. He will help Linder replace some of the 3-point shooting that left with Drake Jeffries, who is currently playing on a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic.

Anderson, a true point guard from Los Angeles, started 34 games for the Trojans after leading Fairfax High to a state championship and being named the L.A. City Section player of the year. He will help take some of the pressure off Maldonado’s shoulders with his ball handling and ability to defend quick guards.

Agbonkpolo, a 6-9 wing from Laguna Niguel, California, shot 45.5% from the field and averaged 7.7 points for the Trojans last season. He is the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with UW and should immediately improve the team’s defense with his athleticism.

Linder credited his players for closing the deal by welcoming the L.A. trio with open arms, knowing these players are here to compete for minutes.

“The kind of people we are and the way we’ve been trained through our lives, I don’t think we run from confrontation,” Ike said. “We just know that the kind of guys we want in this culture and the kind of guys Coach is going to recruit are no-B.S. guys, great character guys. So then it’s just about how much do you love this game? What kind of person are you?

“Jake, Max and Ethan are great guys. I love hanging out with those guys off the court, playing video games, just chilling. They just understand winning at a high level because of the programs they’ve been at. It’s truly amazing.”

The three Pac-12 transfers are looking forward to being bigger fish in a smaller pond, but mostly having larger roles and developing into better players under Linder.

“In L.A. there’s the Lakers, the Clippers, USC, UCLA, so many options,” said UW assistant Marc Rodgers. “In Laramie, this is it. The state, this is all they care about. I think the idea of support and pressure, the combination of everyone is expecting something of us in Laramie, I think they kind of felt that. But I think UCLA pressure is a little bit tougher.”

Kyman was part of a Final Four team at UCLA and played in the 2021 national championship game. That same season, Agbonkpolo and Anderson played in the Elite Eight for USC.

“Coming here with Wyoming, a lot of people at first looked at me a little funny,” Anderson said. “But every day I just know I’m right where I’m supposed to be at because I’m being pushed farther than I’ve ever been pushed before. A lot of people before would say I’m an athlete and kind of just let me do my thing. Coach Linder doesn’t. He pushes me to levels I didn’t know I could reach.”

No promised were made by Linder.

Ike and Maldonado, returning all-MW first team players and All-American candidates, are still the stars of this show.

Noah Reynolds, who is more up to speed with the system after playing in it as a true freshman, still has a chance to beat Anderson out for the starting point guard spot.

It also will be difficult to keep blossoming players like Brendan Wenzel and Jeremiah Oden off the floor.

“I talked to Coach Linder, and out of all the coaches I talked to, he seemed like the most genuine,” Anderson said of being recruited out of the portal. “He wasn’t always telling me what I wanted to hear. He was telling me stuff I needed to work on if I want to get to the level I want to get to, being a professional basketball player, wherever that may be.

“So it kind of all fell together just like it did when we were 15. We’re just kind of like the perfect three to play together because we all bring different things to the table.”

Despite already playing three seasons at the Power 5 level, the three transfers plan to patiently take their games to a higher level at UW.

Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman are all listed as juniors and could play two seasons for the Pokes. They have studied Linder’s history of turning an under-recruited player like Damian Lillard into an NBA star at Weber State and developing Chandler Hutchison into a first-round pick at Boise State.

Scouts will be flocking to the Arena-Auditorium to get a good look at Ike and Maldonado this season.

“I want to go to the NBA, I want to play basketball for a living,” Agbonkpolo said. “So I just felt that it wasn’t the best idea for me to stay at USC. I felt that I needed to go to a place where maybe I could have a bigger role and not just be a guy on the side that you could put in sometimes as a Swiss Army Knife. I wanted consistent minutes and coaches that keep my confidence up, too.”

The boyhood friends from Los Angeles rejoined forces to help UW win a MW title and advance deeper through the NCAA Tournament bracket.

So far they like how it's going in Laramie.

“We have great chemistry and we all do something different on the court,” Kyman said of the reunion with Anderson and Agbonkpolo. “Ethan can handle the ball and pass really well, Max can get to the basket and makes good plays, and I can shoot very well. So we all complement each other and play with each other well. …

“As time comes back around, the stars aligned and we’re all back together here at Wyoming.”