How the return of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder is viewed around the Mountain West

LARAMIE — Eight months ago, after one of the worst two-year stretches in the history of Wyoming’s program, UW athletic director Tom Burman acted quickly in hiring Jeff Linder as the Cowboys’ head men’s basketball coach.

The move didn’t go unnoticed around the Mountain West Conference.

While Linder may be entering his first season as a head coach in the league, he’s far from an unknown commodity around these parts. A native of Lafayette, Colorado, Linder has spent his entire 20-year career coaching west of the Mississippi River, much of it in or near the Rocky Mountain region.

Linder has had stints as an assistant at Colorado, Weber State and San Francisco just to name a few. But many of his Mountain West counterparts are familiar with him from his time at Boise State, where he sat on Leon Rice’s bench for six seasons before getting his first head coaching job at Northern Colorado in 2016.

His second one brings him back into the Mountain West. As Linder embarks on his first season at UW, which is scheduled to begin at the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday against Mississippi Valley State, more than half of the league’s coaches shared with the Star-Tribune their thoughts on Linder’s hire and what they expect from the Cowboys this season and beyond.