How the return of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder is viewed around the Mountain West

LARAMIE — Eight months ago, after one of the worst two-year stretches in the history of Wyoming’s program, UW athletic director Tom Burman acted quickly in hiring Jeff Linder as the Cowboys’ head men’s basketball coach.
The move didn’t go unnoticed around the Mountain West Conference.
While Linder may be entering his first season as a head coach in the league, he’s far from an unknown commodity around these parts. A native of Lafayette, Colorado, Linder has spent his entire 20-year career coaching west of the Mississippi River, much of it in or near the Rocky Mountain region.
Linder has had stints as an assistant at Colorado, Weber State and San Francisco just to name a few. But many of his Mountain West counterparts are familiar with him from his time at Boise State, where he sat on Leon Rice’s bench for six seasons before getting his first head coaching job at Northern Colorado in 2016.
His second one brings him back into the Mountain West. As Linder embarks on his first season at UW, which is scheduled to begin at the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday against Mississippi Valley State, more than half of the league’s coaches shared with the Star-Tribune their thoughts on Linder’s hire and what they expect from the Cowboys this season and beyond.
“Like any new situation, I think it’s going to come down to similar things that we’re doing here — how many guys are returning and what sixth man or seventh man is going to step up for them and possibly become a starter and accept that responsibility,” said Air Force coach Joe Scott, who’s back for his second stint with the Falcons after coaching at the service academy from 2000-04. “But I know Jeff is going to do a good job. He’s had great experience, he’s had that experience in this region, he knows this league, and all of those things are going to be a benefit to him. Wyoming is going to move forward. I know that for certain.”
Linder is just the latest coach to take over at a Mountain West program after first being an assistant in the league. The list includes San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher (the Aztecs’ longtime associate head coach before Steve Fisher retired in 2017), Fresno State’s Justin Hutson (a former SDSU and UNLV assistant), Utah State’s Craig Smith (a former Colorado State assistant) and Colorado State’s Niko Medved (a CSU assistant before returning as head coach in 2018).
Dutcher echoed Scott’s sentiment that having been around the Mountain West before should only help Linder’s transition.
“Coach Linder knows what this league is about, and that will give him a leg up in preparing for the rigors of a Mountain West Conference season,” Dutcher said.
Even coaches that aren’t as familiar with Linder know his reputation of winning. Linder helped coach five 20-win teams during his time at Boise State and kept the wins coming at Northern Colorado, where he turned the Bears into one of the Big Sky Conference’s elite. Linder won nearly 62% of his games during his four-year tenure and 63.2% of his conference games.
Linder led UNC to at least 21 victories each of the previous three seasons, including a school-record 26 during the 2017-18 season.
“Obviously from afar, I’ve respected him,” said New Mexico’s fourth-year coach, Paul Weir, a former assistant at New Mexico State, Iowa and Northwestern State who’s never coached against one of Linder’s teams. “Coaching is a pretty small fraternity, so usually if you don’t know someone, you know someone that knows someone. I think we do have some mutual connections through different coaches that have always spoken very highly of him.
“I couldn’t tell you much about their team, their roster or what they look like outside of the players that were on last year’s team. I wish them well. I hope for his sake and our league’s sake that they have a great team. Look forward to coaching and preparing against him as the season unfolds.”
Nobody is denying just how tall Linder’s task is when it comes to trying to make UW relevant in the conference again.
The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they had single-digit wins. Only six of those victories came within the conference. UW fell to the bottom of the Mountain West standings last season with just two league wins during the regular season.
Linder brought in eight newcomers as part of UW’s roster makeover. The Cowboys return just four players from last year’s nine-win team, but Nevada coach Steve Alford knows as well as anyone that doesn’t mean UW is necessarily void of talent. Junior guard Hunter Maldonado is back after leading the Cowboys in scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (5.8) while junior forward Hunter Thompson and sophomore guard Kwane Marble II, a Mountain West All-Tournament team selection last season, tied for third on the team in scoring.
That core, which is projected to make up 60% of UW’s starting lineup, gave Alford’s team fits last season. Nevada swept the regular-season series but only by a combined six points. UW finally got the better of the Wolf Pack as part of its Cinderella run to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.
Alford said it’s difficult to predict how different UW might look since the Cowboys have yet to play a game under their new coach, but he won’t be surprised if Linder’s offensive system combined with the experience makes the Cowboys just as competitive this season.
“Of the teams we played last year, it was hard at Wyoming, it was hard here, and it was hard in the tournament,” Alford said. “I like their pieces. I like some of the talent that is on that team.
“I think he’s going to do tremendous. I think it’s a very good hire by Wyoming.”
Nobody in the league is more familiar with that system than Linder’s former boss. Shortly after getting the Boise State job in 2010, Rice hired Linder, who was responsible for developing the Broncos’ offensive game plans. Going with a more positionless approach that emphasized spacing and shooting at all five spots on the floor, Linder helped Boise State finish in the top 3 in the Western Athletic and Mountain West conferences in scoring in all but one of his seasons on staff.
Rice credited Linder with laying much of the groundwork for Boise State’s success during those six seasons, which included a share of the Mountain West regular-season title in 2015 and two NCAA Tournament berths. UW was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason media poll this year, but knowing his former assistant, Rice said it wouldn’t shock him if the Cowboys exceeded those expectations.
“He’s very, very creative offensively, and I think he inherited those guys that are kind of perfect for his style of play,” Rice said. “Then he was able to add the right guys to the mix. So I think they’re going to be a lot better than people think they’re going to be. And maybe a lot sooner than people think. I think there’s maybe no doubt in people’s minds that he’s going to get them competitive right away.”
That opinion seems to be the general consensus.
“I think hiring Jeff Linder is a great hire for the Wyoming Cowboys,” Hutson said. “I’ve known Leon very well being in this conference. I know Jeff had a big impact with what was going on over there at Boise, so I’m sure he’s going to get the Cowboys going in the right direction.”
