Hunter Maldonado carrying the load offensively for surging Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado carried the Pokes up and down the Front Range over a memorable 72-hour stretch.

Wyoming’s versatile point forward followed up his 31-point performance at Air Force, which included the game-winning layup as time expired in the 63-61 victory, with a career-high 35 points during Monday’s 84-78 overtime triumph over Colorado State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (17-3, 6-1) host first-place Boise State, which handed them their lone Mountain West defeat last week, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Just being able to go home and do what I did at home and then do it against the Rams and win the rivalry for this one is something very special,” said Maldonado, who is from Colorado Springs. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to go back and learn. I still had eight turnovers. We’ve got to be able to cut those down because I think four of five of those came in the last eight minutes of the game. If I don’t do that, it’s not as close as it was.”

Several of Maldonado’s miscues came after trying to force passes into the paint where the Rams (16-3, 6-3) had Graham Ike blanketed. The 6-foot-7 senior finished with seven assists, including one on Drake Jeffries’ back-breaking 3-pointer in overtime.

Maldonado, who started his career at UW during the 2017-18 season, said he had never experienced an atmosphere like the one created by the crowd of 7,539 that showed up to witness the Border War.

“Old man Maldo,” Jeffries jokes after finishing with 16 points and five made 3s. “He’s getting old, but he’s really putting it together. The dude is unreal. I love playing with him. He makes the game so much easier for me and the other guys.”

Maldonado is currently third in the MW in scoring at 19.4 points per game behind UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton (20.8 ppg) and Ike (19.7 ppg). He leads the conference in assists (6.4 apg).

“He's a terrific player. He's a better passer than he is a scorer, in my opinion,” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “He's a really good player. You start bringing all the help and he's like a passing station. He's kicking it out, finding shooters like he did at the end of the game that way.”

During the 65-62 road loss to the Broncos (17-4, 8-0), Maldonado finished with 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. But his counterpart, Abu Kigab, made the winning plays down the stretch and finished with 18 points.

Now it’s Boise State’s turn to face the Pokes on the Front Range.

“I think we’re rolling and now we’ve got a pretty good Boise team coming in here that obviously we just saw,” Jeffries said. “I’m excited to get them up here and see what our fans can do again.”

