Hunter Maldonado is looking for championship ending to storied Cowboys' career

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado didn’t play with Kenny Sailors.

But for rival Mountain West fans it must feel like the super senior has been at Wyoming since the Hell's Half Acre days.

Maldonado announced his withdrawal from the NBA draft on May 27 and has returned to campus for a sixth and final season with the Cowboys.

“Man, I’m old now,” Maldonado joked during a recent interview with the Star-Tribune. “That’s how I feel.”

The 23-year-old Maldonado has already earned bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics from UW with plans to finish a minor in computer science and a master’s in finance this year.

The 6-foot-7 forward-turned-point guard also has an honorary Ph.D. in basketball science after navigating serious injuries, losing seasons, a coaching change, COVID-19 protocols and postponements, and an exhausting run to the NCAA Tournament.

Dr. Maldonado’s dissertation won’t be complete without leading the Pokes to a MW championship in 2022-23.

“It's not done, it's not over,” Maldonado said. “As much as I'd like to sit here and be happy for what we did last year, it didn’t end how we wanted it to end. We didn't win a championship.

“So for me, you can kind of look back and feel good about it when it's all said and done. We still have one more year, so I’ve got to go out there and give my all and make sure I put us in a position to win.”

The decision

Maldonado earned all-MW first-team status last season, averaging 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds. He became the first player in program history to garner conference player of the week honors three times in one season and was named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week on Feb. 8.

During the conference tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas, Maldonado passed legendary point guard Sean Dent to become the program’s all-time leader in assists. Against San Diego State, he recorded the third triple-double in UW history.

Maldonado is currently ninth on the Cowboys’ all-time scoring list with 1,701 points.

So on March 23, a day before his birthday, the old man decided to test the NBA draft waters to measure the temperature.

Maldonado visited the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks during the process. He also worked out for general managers and scouts during the NBA draft combine.

The general feedback Maldonado received is his professional stock can be raised by improving his 3-point shooting (25% last season) and cutting down on turnovers (3.7 per game) this season before the 2023 draft.

“I kind of went in knowing what I had to work on,” Maldonado said. “Then talking to my parents and talking to Coach, I think the best decision was obviously to come back.”

The culture

Head coach Jeff Linder, entering his third season at UW, returns four starters and eight of his top nine players from last year’s 25-9 finish.

The coaching staff has also added Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) to form a top-25 caliber roster.

UW is the only MW team to return a first-team all-conference selection – both Maldonado and forward Graham Ike – with UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Colorado State’s David Roddy and Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson all staying in the NBA draft.

“Bringing back the core group we had and the guys that have been working all summer to play a bigger role next year, I think we will obviously be pretty deep,” Maldonado said. “But at the end of the day, we all have to bring it together at the same time and go out there and do something special.

“I think that kind of falls upon me and Coach making sure the guys buy into the culture and continue to keep what we've built with the culture and keep that standard where it's at and hold guys accountable.”

The Cowboys were one of the youngest teams in the nation last year, but now Ike (19.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg), Xavier DuSell (7.5 ppg, 54 made 3-pointers) and Jeremiah Oden (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) are entering their third season with Linder.

Key role players Brendan Wenzel, Noah Reynolds, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson will also be competing for minutes.

Anderson had 34 starts over three seasons and Agbonkpolo had 18 starts last season for the Trojans. Both were members of USC’s Elite Eight team in 2021.

Kyman played in 80 games for the Bruins over three seasons and was on UCLA’s Final Four team in 2021.

“Those three guys bring a lot of versatility,” Maldonado said of the transfers. “Especially Max and how big he is. He can guard one through five. Ethan's going to be a great point guard and Jake’s a great shooter, so they will find their minutes and they will help us out a ton.”

The expectations

Maldonado set the UW single-season assists record with 207 last season. The addition of Anderson and the development of Reynolds gives Linder quality options at the point a year after the departure of 2021 MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams.

“I'll find that out here in the first couple weeks of the summer training session,” Maldonado said when asked how much the ball will be in his hands this season. “Just having a true point guard (Anderson) that's able to bring it up and not having to battle 94 feet to bring it up every possession will take some of the load off me.”

Maldonado averaged a team-high 37.3 minutes per game last season, and Ike played 31.7 minutes per game. The deeper and more talented bench should allow the Cowboys’ two best players to have fresh legs in March.

After being ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll on Feb. 14 with a 21-3 overall record, UW dropped four of its final six games in the condensed conference schedule to fall out of the MW race.

“No matter what, if you play as many games as we did in such a short amount of time, it's going to have anybody hitting the wall,” Maldonado said. “So for us to be this deep and probably not have the same type of schedule and same amount of games per week as we did last year, I think it'll definitely help out and hopefully help us peak in March.”

The Pokes made the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in seven years. Maldonado led the team with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting but had 10 turnovers during the 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four.

UW has nine players on the roster who have been on the floor during the Big Dance.

“The spotlight is on you,” Maldonado said of his first NCAA Tournament experience in Dayton, Ohio. “We were in one of the first games, so it was definitely fun and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. I'm sure many of the guys will, too.

"But it's just a taste, and I think a lot of us are hungry for more.”

Maldonado’s long ride with the Pokes began during the 2017-18 season when he started 19 games as a true freshman before injuries led to a medical redshirt as a sophomore. He endured back-to-back 24-loss seasons at the end of the Anthony Edwards era and a pandemic-shortened season to start the Linder era.

The Cowboys, who wildly exceeded preseason expectations last year, are expected to challenge for the program’s first regular-season MW title in over two decades and a second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Maldonado is back in Laramie preparing to complete the final chapter in his unique place in Cowboy hoops history.

“It's definitely something you look at it and it kind of just baffles me in the sense of I never would have thought,” Maldonado said of spending six years at UW. “Obviously, a lot of things had to line up for me to get to the place where I'm at right now. But I love Laramie, love the fans, love the people, and I honestly wouldn't want it to be any different if I had to go back and do it again.”

