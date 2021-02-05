Hunter Maldonado, newest member of Wyoming's 1,000-point club, has revenge on mind after another CSU loss

“Got to my spot (in the lane), jumped and obviously missed the shot,” Maldonado said. “Tried to tip it back in, and I saw Kwane was right there. Was hoping that was going in, but it didn’t find a way to get in. Obviously have to find a way to make that shot go in.”

The loss dropped UW’s record against CSU (13-4, 10-3) to 3-5 since he joined the program as a freshman during the 2017-18 season. The Cowboys have lost the last four regular-season meetings to Maldonado’s home state school.

Maldonado and the rest of the Cowboys don’t have to wait long for their chance at revenge with the Border War series finale set for Saturday. As one of UW’s few veteran players, Maldonado said he’d take it upon himself to lift his teammates up following that kind of gut-wrenching loss if he thought they needed it.

But young or old, Maldonado said he isn’t necessarily worried about a hangover effort for his teammates, especially considering who will be on the opposing bench this weekend.

“This year, I think our guys are pretty good. They know they’ve got to come in and work. They know what they’ve got to do,” Maldonado said. “They know they’ve got to execute. I thine, discipline-wise, we lacked a little bit. We’ve got to find a way to get the guys all to be focused on that and then come out and be focused for Saturday.”

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.