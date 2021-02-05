Hunter Maldonado, newest member of Wyoming's 1,000-point club, has revenge on mind after another CSU loss

LARAMIE — Hunter Maldonado would’ve rather had the win.
“I hate losing to CSU obviously,” Wyoming’s junior guard said matter of factly.
Every member of UW’s men’s basketball team was left with a tough pill to swallow given how the Cowboys were dealt their latest loss — Kendle Moore laid in the decisive basket with 5.8 seconds left to lift Colorado State to a 74-72 win Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium — but it was an especially bitter one for Maldonado, a Colorado native.
Maldonado, who hails from Colorado Springs, finished with 14 points in the loss, and he reached a personal milestone in the process. His layup with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half pushed him past the 1,000-point mark for his career. Maldonado is the 39th player in program history to accomplish the feat and the third straight UW player from Colorado to reach that mark (Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton both did it during the 2017-18 season).
UW first-year coach Jeff Linder was glad he got to see it in person. Once Linder got the job last March, Maldonado, along with fellow Colorado natives Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II and Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson, were his priority.
He had to recruit those players just as hard as any prospective student-athletes following a coaching change from Allen Edwards, who was fired after UW (10-8, 4-7 Mountain West) posted back-to-back single-digit win seasons. All of them decided to stick around instead of transferring.
“As good of a player as he is, he’s that much better of a human being and he’s that much better of a student,” Linder said. “He’s a guy that regardless of what he does after (basketball), he’s going to be a great success. He’ll be making a lot of money in the stock market and the finance world.
“I’m thankful to have the opportunity to coach him. He’s a guy that wants to be here and wants to see things turn for the better, and we are. We are getting better.”
Maldonado has now scored 1,009 points in a UW uniform, but he’d like to have at least a couple more at this point. In a frenetic sequence preceding Moore’s winning layup, Maldonado converted an old-fashioned three-point play in the final minute to get UW within a possession and then stole David Roddy’s inbounds pass off the press.
Maldonado drove into the lane and put up what would’ve been the tying basket, but the ball caromed off the back of the rim. Marble tried for the putback tip, but that didn’t go either. The Cowboys retained possession after a mad scramble sent the ball out of bounds, but Drake Jeffries misfired on a 3-pointer.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams eventually tied the game with a stepback 3 just seconds before Moore broke UW’s collective heart. One shot doesn’t win or lose a basketball game, but the missed chances late ate at Maldonado.
“Got to my spot (in the lane), jumped and obviously missed the shot,” Maldonado said. “Tried to tip it back in, and I saw Kwane was right there. Was hoping that was going in, but it didn’t find a way to get in. Obviously have to find a way to make that shot go in.”
The loss dropped UW’s record against CSU (13-4, 10-3) to 3-5 since he joined the program as a freshman during the 2017-18 season. The Cowboys have lost the last four regular-season meetings to Maldonado’s home state school.
Maldonado and the rest of the Cowboys don’t have to wait long for their chance at revenge with the Border War series finale set for Saturday. As one of UW’s few veteran players, Maldonado said he’d take it upon himself to lift his teammates up following that kind of gut-wrenching loss if he thought they needed it.
But young or old, Maldonado said he isn’t necessarily worried about a hangover effort for his teammates, especially considering who will be on the opposing bench this weekend.
“This year, I think our guys are pretty good. They know they’ve got to come in and work. They know what they’ve got to do,” Maldonado said. “They know they’ve got to execute. I thine, discipline-wise, we lacked a little bit. We’ve got to find a way to get the guys all to be focused on that and then come out and be focused for Saturday.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.