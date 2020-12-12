Hunter Maldonado's 30 points help Wyoming edge Utah Valley

Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 30 points, helping Wyoming men’s basketball hold off Utah Valley for a 93-88 win Saturday at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah. The victory extended the Cowboys’ winning streak to four games, their longest in three seasons.

Drake Jefferies also had his most points in a UW uniform, shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range on his way to 21 points. Marcus Williams added 12 points for the Cowboys, who hadn’t won four straight games since winning four consecutive Mountain West games during the 2017-18 season.

Maldonado, who finished two points off his career-high, had 17 points in the first 20 minutes to help the Cowboys take a 48-41 lead at the half. UW led by as many as nine in the second half, but Utah Valley chipped away with the help of center Fardaws Aimaq, who had 27 points and 20 rebounds. Utah Valley also got 20 points from Trey Woodbury, whose basket with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left tied the score at 76.

The teams continued to trade baskets down the stretch as each shot 50% from the field, but Jeffries sank a 3 to give UW a 90-85 lead with 45 seconds left. The Cowboys also shot 74% from the charity stripe and sank three of their final four free throws to ice the victory.