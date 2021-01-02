Hunter Thompson's hot hand helps Wyoming hold off Fresno State in Mountain West opener

Thompson did most of the heavy lifting for the Cowboys, who shot 43% from the field and knocked down 12 3-pointers. UW’s 6-foot-10 stretch big had been relatively quiet in the scoring department since dropping 25 points in a season-opening blowout of Mississippi Valley State back on Nov. 28, reaching double figures just once since.

But Thompson was the catalyst Saturday, knocking down all but one of his eight 3-point shots for a career-high seven 3s. His last one was the most timely as he sank one from the wing with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left and got fouled, converting the four-point play to give the Cowboys a 71-68 lead.

“It’s something that myself, my staff and his teammates did a really good job of building him up and just knowing don’t turn down open shots. He’s too good of a shooter,” Linder said of Thompson. “We’ve played seven or eight games, and it takes a little while to kind of get a rhythm, especially with the fact that we’ve had some pauses and breaks.”

Thompson and Maldonado fouled out shortly thereafter, and Fresno big Orlando Robinson, who had 15 points and five rebounds, also fouled out in the waning minutes of a game that had a combined 46 fouls. But Williams put UW in front for good with a layup in the final minute.