Hunter Thompson's hot hand helps Wyoming hold off Fresno State in Mountain West opener

Ask Jeff Linder about all of these games he’s watching his team play, and Wyoming’s men’s basketball coach will admit it’s not for the faint of heart.
“It would make me sleep a lot better if they found a way to win a little bit easier,” Linder said only sort of jokingly.
But scoring one more point than the other team is all that matters. And even though the Cowboys were thousands of miles away from the Arena-Auditorium, given how nip and tuck most of their games have been this season, UW found itself right at home Saturday.
Hunter Thompson caught fire from deep, and UW once again made just enough plays down the stretch to hold off Fresno State for a 78-74 victory at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Thompson led all scorers with 22 points while Hunter Maldonado and Marcus Williams each chipped in 13 points for UW, which won its Mountain West opener for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Jeremiah Oden added 11 points for the Cowboys, who also snapped a four-game losing streak to Fresno dating back to the 2018-19 season to extend their winning streak. UW will go for its seventh straight win Monday when the teams wrap up their two-game series back at the Save Mart Center.
“I sound redundant and like a broken record, but I’m just proud of the group,” Linder said.
Thompson did most of the heavy lifting for the Cowboys, who shot 43% from the field and knocked down 12 3-pointers. UW’s 6-foot-10 stretch big had been relatively quiet in the scoring department since dropping 25 points in a season-opening blowout of Mississippi Valley State back on Nov. 28, reaching double figures just once since.
But Thompson was the catalyst Saturday, knocking down all but one of his eight 3-point shots for a career-high seven 3s. His last one was the most timely as he sank one from the wing with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left and got fouled, converting the four-point play to give the Cowboys a 71-68 lead.
“It’s something that myself, my staff and his teammates did a really good job of building him up and just knowing don’t turn down open shots. He’s too good of a shooter,” Linder said of Thompson. “We’ve played seven or eight games, and it takes a little while to kind of get a rhythm, especially with the fact that we’ve had some pauses and breaks.”
Thompson and Maldonado fouled out shortly thereafter, and Fresno big Orlando Robinson, who had 15 points and five rebounds, also fouled out in the waning minutes of a game that had a combined 46 fouls. But Williams put UW in front for good with a layup in the final minute.
The Cowboys made five of their final six free throws and held Fresno without a basket in the final 37 seconds to escape with their fourth win this season by five points or less. Their last three wins have come by a combined 13 points.
In addition to shooting 40% from 3 (12 of 30), UW shot 85% (22 of 26) from the free-throw line and scored 27 points off 16 turnovers to overcome a 38-18 deficit in paint points and a minus-5 rebounding deficit.
“There was no look of fear in those guys’ eyes,” Linder said. “I thought those five guys on the floor at the end not just from an offensive standpoint of us getting to the rim knowing we were in the double bonus but then step up and make free throws. That’s how you win on the road is you make 22 of 26 free throws and then you find ways to get some stops down the stretch.”
The Cowboys hadn’t played since knocking off Omaha on Dec. 17 and were without sophomore big Eoin Nelson (lower leg injury), putting UW at an even bigger size disadvantage against a Fresno team that’s got plenty of it. The Bulldogs presented a matchup problem for UW on the interior with a pair of 7-footers in Robinson and Braxton Meah, who the Bulldogs sometimes played simultaneously.
Robinson came into the game averaging a 15.8-point, 11.5-rebound double-double for the season, and Fresno got the ball to him in the post early and often. Robinson had 10 points and four rebounds before the first half was over as the Bulldogs shot 57.7% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.
But the Cowboys forced 10 first-half turnovers to help neutralize Fresno’s inside presence and overcome a slow shooting start. UW made just 35.7% of its shots in the first 20 minutes but turned those takeaways into 16 points.
Fresno led 33-31 at the break and got a combined 48 points from guards Deon Stroud (19), Isaiah Hill (17) and Devin Gage (12) to go back and forth with the Cowboys throughout. But UW delivered down the stretch like it’s done so many times before this season, something Linder hopes will serve his team well as it begins to navigate the most important part of its schedule.
“We’ll continue to have a lot of close games,” Linder said. “Luckily we’ve been in enough close games now to where we know what it feels like.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.