If Wyoming's defense doesn't travel, 'we've got no chance' at another Mountain West tournament run

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s men’s basketball team could get hot again from deep this postseason.
That’s what the Cowboys did a year ago. UW sank 38 3-pointers in three games during last season's Mountain West Tournament before its Cinderella run in Las Vegas ended in the tournament semifinals.
Considering this season's version of the Cowboys has been one of the best in the conference from behind the arc (35%), it wouldn’t surprise anyone if UW (13-10) caught fire again. And it certainly wouldn’t hurt the Cowboys’ chances of prolonging a season that will end inside the Thomas & Mack Center at some point this week unless they’re the ones cutting down the nets come championship Saturday.
The first order of business is trying to get past San Jose State (5-15), the only conference team UW has yet to play this season. The teams, which had their regular-season series canceled last month because of COVID-related issues within the Spartans’ program, will square off in the opening game of the single-elimination tournament Wednesday.
But on the list of tasks UW needs to accomplish in order to give itself the best chance to repeat last year’s tournament magic, lighting it up from deep isn’t at the top for Jeff Linder and his team.
“We’ve got no chance if we don’t go guard, so that’s going to be the biggest thing,” UW’s first-year coach said.
While offense hasn’t been much of an issue for a UW team that’s third in the league in scoring, Linder pointed to the last three Mountain West tournament champions as examples of defense reigning supreme in March. San Diego State, which won the 2018 tournament, and Utah State, the two-time defending champ, were among the league’s top 3 scoring defenses those seasons.
San Diego State is awaiting the UW-San Jose State winner in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday. The Aztecs have the league's No. 1 scoring defense this season, which helped them win the regular-season title.
“It’s those teams that have the ability to hang their hat on their defense knowing that over the course of three or four games, you’re going to have moments where you’re not going to make shots,” Linder said. “That’s what you’ve got to rely on.”
UW’s defense hasn’t exactly been championship-caliber this season. The Cowboys are next to last in the conference in points allowed and field-goal percentage defense, but Linder said he believes the Cowboys’ effort has improved on that end of the floor as of late.
Some of the stats back up that assessment. Only once during the regular season did the Cowboys hold a conference opponent to less than 43% shooting overall, but UW has been able to limit teams’ impact from the 3-point line and on the glass.
UW has held teams to less 37% from deep in each of its last four games. In their last two games of the regular season, the Cowboys held Utah State and UNLV to 30% or less from beyond the 3-point line. The Runnin’ Rebels made just three of their 13 3-pointers in both teams’ regular-season finale Saturday, which helped UW notch an 80-69 win despite UNLV scoring 40 points in the paint.
San Jose State figures to score its share of points closer to the basket against a young UW team that’s had a hard time keeping teams out of the lane whether it be on the pass or off the dribble, but what the Cowboys don’t want is for the Spartans and their leading scorer, Richard Washington, to get going from 3-point range.
Washington is the Mountain West’s leading scorer at 19.6 points per game.
“San Jose State’s a very dangerous team if you allow them to (shoot it),” Linder said. “They’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot it, and if you allow them to shoot it, then they become really dangerous.”
UW has also done a better job of holding teams to one shot. The Cowboys still have the third-worst rebounding margin in the league (minus-4.7), but UW has held its own on the boards of late. The Cowboys have only been outrebounded by seven over the last four games, and they’ve won the rebounding battle in two of those games.
Graham Ike’s physical presence down low has certainly helped. The freshman center has averaged nearly five rebounds since joining the rotation 10 games ago, but Linder also believes it’s a classic case of a team making strides over the course of a season.
Wednesday's game also figures to be one of the Cowboys' better matchups in that department. San Jose State's minus-10.8 rebounding margin ranks 337th out of 340 Division I teams.
“My teams have always been in the top 30 in the country in defensive rebounding percentage, so I don’t expect that to change,” Linder said. “But that first year, it just takes you a little bit longer to kind of instill those habits. Rebounding is a habit. So I think as time has gone on, I just think we’re getting better. That’s all you can ask for.”
The improvements have helped UW win three of its last four games, but the Cowboys know they’ll need to take that effort up another notch if they want to keep their season alive for one more day and possibly beyond.
"Coach talks a lot about collective grit and toughness. That's what we have to have, especially going into this tournament," freshman point guard Marcus Williams said. "I feel like we just have to be ready on the defensive end, and we can make a big run.”
