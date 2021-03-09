If Wyoming's defense doesn't travel, 'we've got no chance' at another Mountain West tournament run

UW has held teams to less 37% from deep in each of its last four games. In their last two games of the regular season, the Cowboys held Utah State and UNLV to 30% or less from beyond the 3-point line. The Runnin’ Rebels made just three of their 13 3-pointers in both teams’ regular-season finale Saturday, which helped UW notch an 80-69 win despite UNLV scoring 40 points in the paint.

San Jose State figures to score its share of points closer to the basket against a young UW team that’s had a hard time keeping teams out of the lane whether it be on the pass or off the dribble, but what the Cowboys don’t want is for the Spartans and their leading scorer, Richard Washington, to get going from 3-point range.

Washington is the Mountain West’s leading scorer at 19.6 points per game.

“San Jose State’s a very dangerous team if you allow them to (shoot it),” Linder said. “They’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot it, and if you allow them to shoot it, then they become really dangerous.”