In a system that 'fits me perfectly', Wyoming's Kenny Foster looks to put freshman struggles behind him

But the Cowboys are also counting on Foster to help improve their efficiency from long distance.

In fact, leading up to the official start of practice earlier this week, Linder said Foster proved to be one of UW’s most consistent shooters during the offseason. The team got up more than 30,000 shots during summer workouts, all of which were charted, Linder said.

“And he’s a guy that basically shot 80 percent shooting spot-up shots,” Linder said. “I think it’s just one of those things where, as a freshman, sometimes it can be sporadic and you can lose some confidence. Just kind of getting him to get back and to believe that he can make shots and be a good player. That’s really what we’ve been focusing on. It’s not just what he’s doing on the court but mentally getting him back in the frame of mind where he can be a guy that can impact the game.”