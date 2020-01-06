Injuries could sideline two Wyoming forwards for the rest of the season

LARAMIE — The first real injury bug for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team this season has taken a bite out of the Cowboys’ frontcourt.

Forwards Austin Mueller and Tyler Morman will be sidelined for an extended period of time if not for the rest of the season, Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said Monday. The news came two days before the Cowboys, who are still seeking their first win in Mountain West play, get perhaps their biggest test all season from No. 7 San Diego State -- one of two unbeatens left in college basketball -- Wednesday at the Arena Auditorium.

It could end up being a second straight season-ending injury for Mueller, who is having his right knee scoped, Edwards said. It’s the same knee in which the 6-foot-6 sophomore sustained a torn ACL last December. Mueller, who’s averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in the 12 games he’s played this season, has watched the Cowboys’ last two games from the bench.

Edwards said Mueller will be out six to eight weeks, a timeline that would have him returning in mid-February at the earliest. But Edwards wasn’t optimistic about Mueller or Morman playing again this season.

"We’re planning not to have either one for the rest of the year," Edwards said.