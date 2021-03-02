Injuries likely to keep Wyoming's Kenny Foster, Eoin Nelson out the rest of the season

LARAMIE -- Kenny Foster and Eoin Nelson have likely played their last minutes for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team this season.

It’s “highly unlikely” the Cowboys’ two injured players will suit up again before the end of the season, UW coach Jeff Linder said Tuesday. UW (12-9, 6-8 Mountain West) entered the final week of the regular season sitting in the bottom half of the Mountain West standings with just two games left before the conference tournament.

“We’re not planning or preparing for them to play as of right now,” Linder said. “Something would have to happen, but there’s no reason right now to rush those guys back or get those guys back unless they’re 110%, not 100.”

The Cowboys have played some if not all of the league season without Foster and Nelson, who are both dealing with injuries to their lower extremities.

Nelson was the first to go down, playing all seven non-conference games before suffering an injury to his lower left leg that’s had him in a protective boot for most of the season. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward played at least nine minutes in each of those games and averaged 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds before the injury.