Injury will keep Wyoming forward Eoin Nelson out for 'significant amount of time'

LARAMIE -- Wyoming forward Eoin Nelson won't be returning to the Cowboys' rotation next week.

Nelson, who sustained an injury to his lower left leg before the Cowboys' two-game series at Fresno State last week, was evaluated once the team returned to Wyoming. Nelson underwent an MRI, and the good news for the 6-foot-10, 225-pounder is the injury wasn't as bad as originally thought.

The bad news for UW (7-2, 1-1 Mountain West) is an already thin frontcourt will still be without one of its key pieces for the foreseeable future.

"We were fearing that he'd possibly ruptured his Achilles tendon," UW coach Jeff Linder said Friday. "Thankfully (Thursday) we got the MRI results back. That's not the case, but he will still be out for a significant amount of time."

UW is also waiting for freshman center Graham Ike (ACL surgery) to be cleared for competition, which Linder has said should happen later in the conference season. John Grigsby is another frontcourt option, but the freshman forward, who originally joined the program as a walk-on, has only played two minutes all season.

Junior forward Hunter Thompson is the only true big the Cowboys have available that's playing regular minutes, which has forced UW to go with an even smaller lineup than usual at times.