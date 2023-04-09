Jeff Linder was already looking to send a message about the 2022-23 season as he entered the dank media room in the bowels of Dayton Arena on the ides of March.

Wyoming had just lost to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament to cap a remarkable 25-9 campaign. The program made the 68-team field for the first time in seven seasons and received an at-large invitation to the Big Dance for the first time in 20 years.

The Cowboys’ demanding head coach immediately challenged his team, which would return eight of its top nine rotation players, to put in the work to make a run at a Final Four instead of being satisfied with a First Four appearance.

“Now our guys know there’s a reason why coach is crazy a little bit now and then,” Linder said. “There’s a reason why there’s no days off. To be able to get in the NCAA Tournament helps validate that.”

One year ago, UW was considered to be the primary challenger to San Diego State, a team that reached the Final Four and played in the national championship game last Monday, in the Mountain West and a potential top-25 team.

On April 9, 2022, Linder and his coaching staff landed three touted Power 5 transfers in a 24-hour span.

The addition of USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA’s Jake Kyman, coupled with the return of preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike and decorated super senior Hunter Maldonado, created a palpable buzz of anticipation about the Pokes not felt since the Fennis Dembo glory days.

“This is a place that I want to be,” Linder said after signing a lucrative contract extension that runs through April 30, 2027. “It’s not like I’m sitting here looking for the next job. A lot of jobs, it has to do with fit. I’ve always thought this place fits me.”

Now some fans are wondering if Linder fits with today’s generation of players after UW’s dream season was derailed by injuries, internal drama and in-season defections.

The three ballyhooed Pac-12 players quit the team together as suddenly as they arrived together.

Ike, who never suited up due to a right foot injury, is one of eight players from the talented squad to put his name in the transfer portal.

Linder is left with only three scholarship players on the current roster – Brenden Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell – who combined to average 14.6 points per game this season.

How did the Pokes plummet from the high of the NCAA Tournament to the low of a last-place finish in the MW?

‘The pressure got to a lot of people’

How would the three new players from Los Angeles mesh with the existing team? That was one of the key questions the Cowboys faced leading into the season.

Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman are close friends who played on star-studded AAU teams together, were sought-after recruits and experienced Elite Eight and Final Four runs with the Trojans and Bruins.

Most of UW’s players, including Ike and Maldonado, were not coveted prospects coming out of high school and patiently developed inside the Arena-Auditorium.

“I think that kind of falls upon me and Coach making sure the guys buy into the culture and continue to keep what we’ve built with the culture and keep that standard where it’s at and hold guys accountable,” Maldonado said after announcing on May 27 that he was withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning for a sixth and final season at UW.

Linder was not pleased with how summer workouts went and publicly warned anyone who would listen that the lack of focus, particularly on the defensive end, would likely catch up to UW during the season.

During a stunning 76-72 loss to Southeastern Louisiana – a team that would finish 258th in the final KenPom rankings – the Cowboys allowed the visitors to make 11 3-pointers and shoot 47.8% behind the arc.

“They’re going to have to decide how they want this thing to go,” Linder said after the tone-setting defensive effort.

Anderson started 17 games and averaged 7.9 points with the Pokes, but Agbonkpolo (six starts, 5.4 ppg) and Kyman (one start, 4.5 ppg) spent most of their time in the program sitting on the bench.

“They didn’t want to work,” a source close to the program said.

There were plenty of minutes available for the newcomers with Maldonado (concussion, back), Wenzel (knee), Foster (back), Jeremiah Oden (concussion), Noah Reynolds (concussion) and Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) all missing games.

But the L.A. trio never seemed to earn Linder’s trust.

On Feb. 7, four days after Ike announced he would not be returning to the lineup to rescue a lost season, Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman loaded their belonging into a U-Haul with eight games remaining in the regular season.

“Jeff knows what he did wrong with the transfers he took last time, and I think he believes he has a plan to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said during a recent interview with the Star-Tribune. “It wasn’t about where the kids were from so much as just vetting the right fit.”

Family members of the California players have made accusations on social media about physical and verbal abuse the players suffered in Linder’s program.

UW launched an investigation after the season and Maldonado, a staunch Linder defender, made the following statement on March 22 as many of his teammates entered the portal and fans started to turn on the third-year head coach:

“Enough with the entitlement. (Linder’s) job isn’t to make every single one of you happy and give you answers. Who’s to say half of you even deserve the answers? You fans want loyal guys yet are the first ones to message us in our dms about how bad we are and how we should leave. You guys turn on us just as quick. Everyone wants to point the finger at someone because our season didn’t go as planned but sometimes the chips don’t fall your way. Look at my career, I did everything I could, and it didn’t happen.

“Coach has never hit anyone, he is a guy with a winning track record, and for some reason we are so quick to forget that. He is an easy guy to play for if you just work hard. He’s done his fair share of holding me accountable and doing it in a way that gets the best out of me. Anyone would be lucky to learn from a coach of his stature and experience.”

A parent of one of the California players told the Star-Tribune that Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman were subjected to “mental abuse and constant beat downs since November” and that Linder blamed them for “everything and treated them and many like shit.”

When asked if the son would be willing to do an interview with the Star-Tribune, the parent said the player was struggling with his mental health and not ready to talk about his UW experience.

A source told the Star-Tribune the only hitting that occurred in practice was when staffers would bring large football-style pads out so players could practice finishing shots in the paint through contact. The source said Linder has challenged players by handing them a garbage sack to clean their locker out or by kicking players out of practices.

UW launched an investigation into Linder’s program after the season, according to Burman.

“I am comfortable there was never anybody that was abused,” said Burman, who noted everyone associated with the program was interviewed, including the players that left. “I’ve heard allegations of somebody being hit. None of that, as far as I can tell, ever happened. No one ever mentioned it, no one ever mentioned it as far as physically hitting somebody.

“Now, Coach Linder is an intense coach, and he is going to hold you accountable,” Burman continued. “I think the pressure got to a lot of people, including players and coaches, assistant coaches. There were times this year when we probably should have realized the pressure these kids were under, and the coaches were under. That falls a little bit on all of us. We do have mental health professionals that we have hired in our department. We need to use them more judiciously and get them engaged in our program.

“But there was nothing that would lead me to believe there was, I guess I would call it an ‘Oh shit’ moment. Nothing like that at all.”

Anderson has transferred to Pepperdine for his super senior season. Agbonkpolo and Kyman have not announced what their future plans are.

Marc Rodgers, who is also from the Los Angeles area and was promoted to full-time assistant by Linder after helping recruit the three Pac-12 transfers to UW, is no longer a member of the coaching staff.

After being replaced by new assistant Bryston Williams on March 30, Rodgers took the high road on the way out of the High Plains.

“I am in a great space individually (and) Wyoming basketball is in a great space as a program,” Rodgers said in a message sent to the Star-Tribune. “We all went through a rough year together, and we all will become better coaches and players from it. Have a lot of love for the program, the staff, the fans, and every player we coached. God has a great plan for me at my next stop and God has a great plan for Wyoming basketball with the two guys that they’ve hired to replace Sunny (Wicks) and I. …

“Better days are ahead for everyone involved.”

‘A really confusing and emotionally difficult year’

Linder originally recruited Ike to play for him at Northern Colorado. Most of the coaches at bigger schools stopped recruiting the 6-foot-9 power forward from Aurora, Colorado, after he missed his senior season at Overland High school with a torn ACL.

Ike decided to follow Linder after he took the UW job as the COVID-19 pandemic was shutting the world down in March 2020.

In 12 games as a true freshman, Ike averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. He blossomed into a dominant player as a sophomore, leading the Pokes in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg).

In the preseason media poll released last October, UW was picked to finish second in the MW behind San Diego State and Ike was voted preseason player of the year.

“With the year that we had last year, and honestly the amount of times that I get the ball and the positions we’re in every day and the guys that we’ve been building this together with since I was a freshman, how could I leave these guys?,” Ike told the Star-Tribune before the season when asked why he didn’t transfer to make money off a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal playing in a Power 5 program. “I really thought it was common sense. I love these people here and there’s no reason to leave love and a situation I’m familiar with and comfortable with for a whole other situation because of a higher name or a better conference, so to speak.”

On Nov. 4, three days before the season opener, UW announced Ike would miss a minimum of 6-to-8 weeks with a lower-leg injury. Linder and the fan base remained hopeful that he would return during conference play after shedding the walking boot.

But on Feb. 3, Ike announced on social media that he was not returning to the court to continue rehabbing his injury to ensure that he came back “to the game stronger than ever.”

Linder also didn’t indicate Ike would be returning to UW in his statement, saying that “I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

The next night the lethargic Pokes put forward a pathetic effort during an 84-64 loss at San Jose State.

“Obviously, our mentality the whole time was to prepare for the worst if he doesn’t come back,” Maldonado, who scored 34 points on 13-for-19 shooting in the loss, said when asked how Ike’s decision impacted the team’s mentality. “In that instance, him making it final puts a cap on all the hope.”

Ike made the trip to the Bay Area, but UW did not grant the Star-Tribune, the only media outlet with a reporter at the road game, an interview with him. Ike was not made available to the media throughout the season, leaving Linder and teammates to answer questions about his recovery and the timeline for a return for three months.

Reynolds, who suffered his second concussion of the conference season and third concussion in six months against the Spartans, was shut down for the rest of the season after the Cowboys returned to Laramie.

The three California players quit less than 72 hours after finishing scoreless on a combined 0-for-3 shooting effort off the bench against SJSU. The next night UW lost 69-59 to UNLV with only seven healthy scholarship players available.

“When you go through tough times like this, on the other side you’ll find out who’s about it and who really wants to work and who wants to do what we do,” Linder said.

Sources said some of the players made it clear to the California players that they should either buy in to Linder’s program or hit the road.

“Hunter Maldonado chose to go public but there’s a whole bunch of kids who didn’t go public who felt the same way,” Burman said of Maldonado’s support of Linder. “Hunter is an old-school kid, and I love the kid for it, but not every kid is that mature and that mentally tough.

“That’s just where we’ve got to adapt as coaches and administrators in 2023. The paradigm has shifted from when we started in this business. The coaches had all the control and now the kids have all of the control. In reality, the middle ground is the right space, and hopefully we can get there.”

Maldonado and Thompson led the Pokes to memorable wins over New Mexico in the Pit and Nevada in their final home game.

Linder missed the trip to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Tournament to be with his ailing father. UW lost to the Lobos in the opening round, despite Maldonado’s career-high 36 points, to finish 9-22.

“That’s what makes a great coach is drawing something out of somebody that they never even thought they had in themselves. That’s what makes a great father,” an emotional Sundance Wicks said after filling in for Linder as the interim head coach. “That’s why Coach is where he is right now, with his dad, because when your parents draw things out of you, they help you grow up. Everybody can feel and agree that your mom or your dad, whoever has raised you, and if both of them raised you, that’s where anybody should be at any moment with those guys.

“That’s the type of leader he is. That’s the type of leader we need,” Wicks, who has since left UW to become the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, added. “We need more of that nowadays because that’s why these guys stayed. That’s why they played for that guy, for this program, for the brown and gold, and for the people sitting in the locker room right now. That commitment should always be honored.”

Linder’s father, Bruce, died on March 9, the day after the Pokes’ miserable season ended.

Reynolds and redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart entered the portal when it opened on March 13. Oden followed suit the next day. Ike’s name popped up on the available transfers list on March 22, the same day Linder attended his dad’s funeral.

“It was just a really confusing and emotionally difficult year,” one of the former Pokes seeking a transfer told the Star-Tribune.

Burman is confident Linder will make some changes to his coaching style to create better relationships with players while still pushing them to reach their full potential.

Craig Bohl admitted that he had to “look in the mirror” after a mass exodus of players to the portal following the 2021 season. UW’s longtime head football coach made an effort to get to know his team on a more personal level last season. The locker room chemistry dramatically improved and the offseason attrition lessened.

“I talked to him,” Bohl said of Linder. “Of course, our sports are so much different, but probably nobody can relate to the chairs that we sit in more than each other. Lots of slings and arrows come your way. We had to evolve. Last year’s football team, we had a lot of unknowns, but I felt like we had a lot of players that really bought in and wanted to play for Wyoming. …

“I also mentioned to him, you know what, you’re going to learn a lot from these years. For me maybe being a step or two ahead of him, I’ve gone through those times. I encouraged him to stay who he is and people know who he is. I really want to encourage our fans to understand the landscape has changed and the sky is not falling. We’ll move forward.”

