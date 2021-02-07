'It is time': Graham Ike the latest freshman to join Wyoming's starting lineup

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has added another splash of youth to its starting five.
Point guard Marcus Williams, a viable Mountain West Freshman of the Year candidate, has been there from Day 1 as the engine that makes the Cowboys go. Sharpshooter Xavier DuSell has been in the starting lineup ever since Kenny Foster sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
Jeremiah Oden started the first 11 games, so the Cowboys have essentially gone through the entire season with 40% of their starters comprised of true freshmen. That percentage spiked Saturday with Graham Ike’s progression.
After spending his first five games gradually getting acclimated to the college game, Ike made his first career start in the Cowboys’ series finale against Colorado State. UW couldn’t muster enough offense in a 68-59 loss, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying on the part of Ike, who efficiently improved on his season averages down low.
“I’m grateful that I get to play and get to play this year because it wasn’t written that I was supposed to play this year,” Ike said. “This is a learning experience, win or lose. I’m just learning every single day.”
Ike finished with 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting, looking like anything but a freshman at times. Frequently matched up against David Roddy in the post, the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder’s presence played a part in getting CSU’s star forward in foul trouble.
And with Roddy playing with four fouls late, the Cowboys routinely worked the ball inside to Ike, who had nine straight points at one time in helping UW get as close as a point after trailing by 13 early in the second half, though Ike said trying to foul Roddy out (which UW never did) wasn’t necessarily the reason for so many of his paint touches.
“We were just trying to find openings in the defense just to get great shots,” Ike said. “And it presented itself.”
Ike said he got word from UW coach Jeff Linder during the team’s pregame shootaround that he was getting the start. Momentum has seemingly been building toward his insertion into the starting five ever since he was cleared for competition a couple of weeks ago.
Ike, who was unavailable for the first half of the season as he continued to work his way back from ACL surgery he underwent as a high school senior, made his UW debut against Nevada on Jan. 22 and averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds through his first two weeks of college basketball. Those included games against another Mountain West title contender, San Diego State.
“For him to be cutting his teeth against that type of competition and do what he’s doing, he’s only going to get better,” Linder said.
Fellow big Hunter Thompson, best known for his ability to stretch defenses with his shooting ability, has also had a rough go of it offensively of late, shooting just 24% from the field over his last 10 games. Ike, who normally operates much closer to the basket, is shooting 55.8% so far, but Linder said replacing Thompson with Ike in the starting lineup had as much to do with what Ike provides on the defensive end.
Ike displayed that again Saturday, pulling down a season-high nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Six of those came off the defensive glass.
“It is time,” Linder said of making Ike a starter. “When you watch him play, especially from a defensive standpoint, it just allows us to be so much better defensively. And then you have the ability to get the ball inside and then the ability to force teams to either double or rotate.
“He’s got a bright, bright future. There’s a reason why I recruited him so hard. I just knew the type of player he could be. There’s not a lot of players in college basketball where you throw them down on that block where you can score or you can make things happen.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.