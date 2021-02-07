'It is time': Graham Ike the latest freshman to join Wyoming's starting lineup

And with Roddy playing with four fouls late, the Cowboys routinely worked the ball inside to Ike, who had nine straight points at one time in helping UW get as close as a point after trailing by 13 early in the second half, though Ike said trying to foul Roddy out (which UW never did) wasn’t necessarily the reason for so many of his paint touches.

“We were just trying to find openings in the defense just to get great shots,” Ike said. “And it presented itself.”

Ike said he got word from UW coach Jeff Linder during the team’s pregame shootaround that he was getting the start. Momentum has seemingly been building toward his insertion into the starting five ever since he was cleared for competition a couple of weeks ago.

Ike, who was unavailable for the first half of the season as he continued to work his way back from ACL surgery he underwent as a high school senior, made his UW debut against Nevada on Jan. 22 and averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds through his first two weeks of college basketball. Those included games against another Mountain West title contender, San Diego State.

“For him to be cutting his teeth against that type of competition and do what he’s doing, he’s only going to get better,” Linder said.