'It's going to be something fun to watch': Wyoming ready to usher in Jeff Linder era

Freshman big Graham Ike is working his way back from ACL surgery and won’t be available until the latter part of the season.

“The harsh reality is we’re going to have a lot of young guys playing, and so they’re going to be basically thrown into the fire,” Linder said. “We’ve just got to be patient in terms of letting some of these young guys kind of learn through playing. They’re going to have to play through some mistakes, and we’re going to have to allow them to play through mistakes because we’re not going to have a lot of players. But the beauty of that is, over time, that’s how they do get better.”

They will all be operating in a more free-flowing system under Linder, whose positionless style emphasizes pace, spacing and the ability to shoot from all five spots on the floor. Linder helped Boise State finish in the top 3 in the Mountain West in scoring most of his six seasons as an assistant there, and it translated over to Northern Colorado, where Linder coached the previous four seasons. The Bears ranked in the top 10 nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage last season.