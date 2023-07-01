Jeff Linder found his point guard of the future, and possibly the present, in Canada.

Jacob Theodosiou, who played most recently for Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, committed to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday after an official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Theodosiou is rated a three-star player by 247sports.com and had Division I offers from Dayton, South Carolina, Drake, Ohio, VCU, Saint Joseph's and Lehigh. Theodosiou, who graduated a year early, won't turn 18 until October.

The native of Waterloo, Canada, sat out this past season with a shoulder injury.

Theodosiou is the ninth new player to join the Pokes since they lost eight scholarship players to the transfer portal following last season's tumultuous 9-22 campaign.

UW's revamped roster also includes incoming transfers Sam Griffin (Tulsa), Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska), Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), Kobe Newton (Fullerton College) and Mason Walters (Jamestown) and incoming freshmen Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri), Nigle Cook (DeLand, Florida) and Cam Manyawu (Kansas City, Missouri).

They will join returners Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson.