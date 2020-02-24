Jake Hendricks, A.J. Banks taking more from brief Wyoming careers than the losses

LARAMIE -- The reality hasn’t yet sunk in for Jake Hendricks.
“I think it’ll probably hit me when I’m on the floor with my family,” Hendricks said. “But it’s gone by really quick actually.”
Wyoming’s senior guard is just hours from playing his final game inside the Arena-Auditorium. So is A.J. Banks, another guard who will suit up in front of the home fans for the last time Tuesday when the Cowboys host Nevada on Senior Night.
Hendricks and Banks are the only seniors on a roster littered with freshmen and sophomores. Both have only been at UW for two seasons after signing with the Cowboys out of the junior college ranks, which has barely given them time to reflect on an experience that will end next week at the Mountain West Tournament barring an improbable run to the tournament championship.
“Just coming up on the last few games of the season, it’s definitely been something that crosses your mind,” Banks said. “Just thinking about everything I’ve been through in two years and most importantly just how fast it went.”
UW lost Hayden Dalton, Alan Herndon, Lou Adams, Alexander Aka Gorski and some transfers following a second straight 20-win season in 2018, leaving head coach Allen Edwards with some major personnel voids to fill. Edwards found Hendricks and Banks late in the 2018 recruiting calendar.
The Cowboys needed a scoring threat from the outside, and Hendricks, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound sniper who set the career record for 3-pointers in two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho, was a match. As a sophomore, Hendricks helped lead CSI to the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship game in Hutchinson, Kansas, where Edwards and then-UW assistant Jermaine Kimbrough saw him up close.
“We ran into Jake at the national tournament down at Hutch, and he had a really good game the first night,” Edwards said. “We watched him shooting the basketball, and we were looking for that particular skill.”
A Las Vegas native who took a detour through Pratt Community College in Kansas, Banks wasn’t on UW’s radar until even later in his sophomore season. Edwards saw him play at a junior college tournament in Texas during the spring of 2018 and liked Banks’ athleticism and composure, but Banks liked the way he connected with Edwards off the court, too. Like Edwards, Banks mourned the death of his mother while he was in college.
Banks turned down scholarship offers from Florida International, Stetson and Pacific to sign with UW.
“(Edwards) was always emphasizing that it was more about building a player as a person before building them as a player,” Banks said. “That approach to it helped me in my decision knowing that regardless of how basketball works out that I’ll be in the right hands. That there’s someone I can look to as a role model in every aspect of life.”
Both came to UW with a clear set of expectations.
“To win a lot really,” Hendricks said. “Just come in and have fun, play a lot, enjoy my teammates and enjoy my coaches.”
Not everything, though, has gone according to plan.
Hendricks has been a mainstay in the starting lineup outside of a knee injury that cost him a handful of games late last season, starting 48 of the 51 games he’s played for UW. His 69 3-pointers this season are tied for ninth-most in school history, and his 136 in two seasons leave him just seven shy of tying former UW great Fennis Dembo for 10th all-time in program history. Banks, known for his defense more than his offense, has started 43 games for the Cowboys, including 25 of 28 this season.
But there hasn’t been much winning involved. UW has combined to win just 15 games the last two seasons and set a single-season record for losses last season (24). The Cowboys finished next to last in the Mountain West standings then and will need to win their final two regular-season games and have San Jose State lose out in order to avoid finishing alone at the bottom this season.
UW has lost 30 of its last 36 games against MW competition heading into Tuesday’s home finale, though the Cowboys are coming off their second league win of the season against Air Force over the weekend.
Still, neither Hendricks nor Banks considers their time at UW a waste. All the setbacks have taught both of them about life as much as it has about basketball, particularly lessons on patience, humility and perspective.
“Definitely not what I expected. I’m not sure it’s what anybody ever expects, but it is what it is,” Hendricks said. “I’ve learned a lot, and I’m appreciative of the experience. I think it’s going to help me in the future to be a better person and a better player.”
Said Banks, “Handling it has been easier for me just because right around the time I came here, I had dealt with a tragedy, which, in my eyes, is almost as bad as it gets. So when I’m dealing with adversity, struggles or problems, now I look at it from a different lense being that I’ve gone through something so tragic. Things like going through a bad season makes it just a little easier to stay positive and feel like there’s always something more to look forward to and knowing that things could always be worse.”
Hendricks and Banks are both planning to pursue professional basketball careers overseas once their playing days at UW are over, but there are still a few left. Other than helping UW attain a different result on the scoreboard, Edwards doesn’t want either of them to change a thing.
“They’ve set the right example for the younger guys,” Edwards said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.