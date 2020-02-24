Jake Hendricks, A.J. Banks taking more from brief Wyoming careers than the losses

Still, neither Hendricks nor Banks considers their time at UW a waste. All the setbacks have taught both of them about life as much as it has about basketball, particularly lessons on patience, humility and perspective.

“Definitely not what I expected. I’m not sure it’s what anybody ever expects, but it is what it is,” Hendricks said. “I’ve learned a lot, and I’m appreciative of the experience. I think it’s going to help me in the future to be a better person and a better player.”

Said Banks, “Handling it has been easier for me just because right around the time I came here, I had dealt with a tragedy, which, in my eyes, is almost as bad as it gets. So when I’m dealing with adversity, struggles or problems, now I look at it from a different lense being that I’ve gone through something so tragic. Things like going through a bad season makes it just a little easier to stay positive and feel like there’s always something more to look forward to and knowing that things could always be worse.”

Hendricks and Banks are both planning to pursue professional basketball careers overseas once their playing days at UW are over, but there are still a few left. Other than helping UW attain a different result on the scoreboard, Edwards doesn’t want either of them to change a thing.

“They’ve set the right example for the younger guys,” Edwards said.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

