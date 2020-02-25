Jake Hendricks' 27 points can't keep Wyoming from winless home league slate

LARAMIE -- Jake Hendricks had a couple of causes for celebration Tuesday. Yet the night still felt incomplete for Wyoming’s senior guard once it was over.
“I would’ve rather had zero points and got the win,” Hendricks said. “Winning is all that matters.”
Hendricks’ final game at the Arena-Auditorium proved to be one of his best in a UW uniform, but the Cowboys couldn’t complete the comeback in a 73-68 loss to Nevada. It resulted in even more frustration for the Cowboys, who were looking to start their first winning streak in Mountain West play after topping Air Force over the weekend.
Now UW can’t do any better than a tie for last in the MW standings. Unless they win their regular-season finale Saturday at Fresno State, the Cowboys will bring up the rear all alone for the first time since joining the league in 1999.
“Like I always tell our guys, you want to get out there and put yourself in position to win the basketball game,” UW coach Allen Edwards said. “I didn’t think we played great, but I thought we played hard. They were just better.
“We just came up short against a good team.”
Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points while TJ Taylor chipped in 11 to go with seven rebounds, but it was Hendricks who stole the show on Senior Night. Honored along with fellow senior A.J. Banks during a pregame ceremony, Hendricks scored a season-high 27 points on 7 of 12 shooting with all of his makes coming from 3-point range. His point total also matched his career-high as did his made 3-pointers, a number he hadn’t reached since sinking seven 3s against Denver on Dec. 11, 2018.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hendricks said. “I wish we could’ve gotten the win.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hendricks scored 15 of his points in the second half to help the Cowboys chip away at a 12-point deficit with 10 minutes, 16 seconds left. They trimmed it to one a couple of times, and a pair of free throws from Taylor with 33 seconds left got UW within three at 71-68.
The Cowboys used full-court pressure to force a turnover on Nevada’s ensuing possession. Edwards took a timeout with 17.5 seconds left to talk things over, but Edwards said he never pondered calling a play to get an open look at another 3 for Hendricks, who moved into a tie for 10th place with former UW great Fennis Dembo and Alexander Aka Gorski on the school’s all-time list of made 3-pointers (143).
Instead, Edwards and Hendricks both said the plan was to try to quickly get a 2-point basket, foul and extend the game. But Nevada, which held UW to just 38.6 percent shooting from the floor, stayed in front of the Cowboys’ ball handlers. The ball eventually ended up in the hands of Maldonado, but the Wolf Pack forced UW’s leading scorer into a contested 3 on the Cowboys’ final possession that came up short.
“We did break them up to try to set a brush screen and have Maldo play downhill,” Edwards said. “Just thought we got a little congested and weren’t spaced enough and actually, to be honest with you, probably should’ve just called another timeout. And then if that would’ve happened, then yes, at that point in time, we probably would’ve needed to get a 3 up.”
Said Hendricks, “They played good defense and didn’t let us get anything easy. That’s a credit to them for playing defense.”
Jalen Harris, the MW’s leading scorer coming in at 21.7 points per game, led Nevada with 23 points while his backcourt mate, Jazz Johnson, finished with 13. The Wolf Pack made six of their eight 3s after halftime, outscored UW 34-14 in the paint and outrebounded the Cowboys 45-29, 10 of those boards coming on the offensive end.
UW trailed 28-24 at the half, a deficit the Cowboys had to work to trim after getting off to a sluggish start. UW had just 10 points in the first 13:34 and shot 32 percent in the first 20 minutes with five of their first eight field goals coming from 3-point range.
Nevada led by as many as 11 in the opening 20 minutes, but the Wolf Pack missed five of their final eight shots from the field. Banks’ jumper with 1:51 left capped a 14-7 run for UW that got the Cowboys within two possessions at the break, but UW couldn’t make enough plays to keep Nevada from spoiling an otherwise festive night for the Cowboys, who went winless in nine conference games on its home floor this season.
“I thought we played really hard,” Hendricks said. “We just made a few mistakes at the end and gave up some offensive rebounds that hurt us pretty bad. We’ve just got to make more plays at the end.”