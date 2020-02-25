Jake Hendricks' 27 points can't keep Wyoming from winless home league slate

LARAMIE -- Jake Hendricks had a couple of causes for celebration Tuesday. Yet the night still felt incomplete for Wyoming’s senior guard once it was over.

“I would’ve rather had zero points and got the win,” Hendricks said. “Winning is all that matters.”

Hendricks’ final game at the Arena-Auditorium proved to be one of his best in a UW uniform, but the Cowboys couldn’t complete the comeback in a 73-68 loss to Nevada. It resulted in even more frustration for the Cowboys, who were looking to start their first winning streak in Mountain West play after topping Air Force over the weekend.

Now UW can’t do any better than a tie for last in the MW standings. Unless they win their regular-season finale Saturday at Fresno State, the Cowboys will bring up the rear all alone for the first time since joining the league in 1999.

“Like I always tell our guys, you want to get out there and put yourself in position to win the basketball game,” UW coach Allen Edwards said. “I didn’t think we played great, but I thought we played hard. They were just better.

“We just came up short against a good team.”