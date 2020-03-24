Jeff Linder adds Northern Colorado assistant Ken DeWeese to Wyoming staff

LARAMIE — Jeff Linder’s first outside hire at Wyoming is a familiar one.

Ken DeWeese on Tuesday was added to Linder’s first coaching staff at UW. DeWeese spent the previous four seasons on Linder’s staff at Northern Colorado.

“I’m very excited to be at the University of Wyoming,” DeWeese said in a statement. “Being at a program like Wyoming in such a great league as the Mountain West is something you can’t beat. Coach Linder and I have gotten to know each other very well over the last four years, and we are both excited to help take the Cowboys to the next level.”

With DeWeese on staff, Linder led the Bears to an 80-50 overall record during his tenure before being hired to replace Allen Edwards last week. UNC won at least 20 games in each of the last three seasons, including a program-record 26 wins during the 2017-18 season.

During his time at UNC, DeWeese, who has a strong background in recruiting, also helped coach a Big Sky Player of the Year (Jordan Davis), Defensive Player of the Year (Jonah Radabaugh), Freshman of the Year (Bodie Hume) and Sixth Man of the Year (Kai Edwards).