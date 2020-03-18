Jeff Linder bringing shooter-friendly system to Wyoming

LARAMIE -- For Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman, there was a lot to like about Jeff Linder.

For one, Linder grew up in nearby Colorado and has spent the majority of his coaching career in this part of the country. He also won -- a lot -- in his first stint as a head coach, inheriting a losing Northern Colorado program that was put on probation for the sins committed by the previous coaching staff and turning the Bears into one of the Big Sky Conference’s premier programs.

Linder won 80 games in his four seasons at the helm, including three straight 20-win campaigns before being hired as Allen Edwards’ successor at UW on Tuesday. How Linder went about tallying all those wins convinced Burman even more that he was the right man for the job.

“I believe that one of the ways in today’s world of Wyoming basketball that we can be successful is we’ve got to have a very good-shooting team,” Burman said. “We’ve got to be able to knock down 3-point shots at a high clip, and obviously his history has shown they can do that.”