Jeff Linder says Wyoming 'fits me' as long as Cowboys coach feels supported

LARAMIE – Why zig when you can Zag?

Jeff Linder, after luring three Pac-12 transfers from Los Angeles to Laramie, made an eyebrow-raising reference Wednesday when asked about his lucrative new contract at Wyoming.

The Cowboys’ head coach pointed to Mark Few’s lengthy stay in Spokane, Washington, as an example of what can be possible for mid-major programs.

Few has led Gonzaga to 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments with four Elite Eight runs and two Final Four appearances, which both ended with losses in the national championship game.

Linder hinted to university president Ed Seidel, athletics director Tom Burman and boosters that he could be a long-term Laramie resident, as long as UW demonstrates a commitment to winning big.

“My thing is as long as the administration continues to show they’re willing to invest in the program and continue to make the program better … I learned from Mark Few,” Linder said. “That’s why he stayed at Gonzaga when he had a lot of opportunities to go to other places is because the university continued to make the program better and didn’t just say, ‘Hey, it is what it is.’”

The men’s basketball program was a mess when Linder was hired on March 17, 2020, after the Pokes lost 48 games and notched six Mountain West wins over Allen Edwards’ final two seasons.

During the onset of the pandemic, Linder signed the MW’s No. 1 recruiting class, which included current starters Graham Ike, Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden.

Last season UW made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years, finishing 25-9 overall.

Linder and his coaching staff signed USC transfers Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman to join a strong nucleus that is also expected to include Hunter Maldonado.

“I think the thing that really surprises people, especially from California and other places, is how nice Laramie is, how nice our facilities are,” Linder said after landing the talented L.A. trio. “And for them it wasn’t about all the stuff that doesn’t matter in recruiting. They knew it was about making sure that they found the best fit, which people talk about in recruiting but rarely do they do that the first time round. Usually most guys go for who the biggest school is that’s recruiting them.

“They wanted to be developed. They knew they need to improve on some things. That’s the thing we’ve really had to hang our hat on here.”

After MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred to Texas A&M, Linder moved Maldonado from forward to point guard. The 6-foot-7 senior, who will go through the NBA draft process before deciding whether to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, averaged 18.5 points and 6.3 assists last season.

Ike, who missed most of his freshman season while recovering from a high school knee injury, joined Maldonado on the all-MW first team after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.

“It’s going to allow us to play a lot faster, a lot more open and free,” Linder said of adding quality depth to the roster via the portal. “It will take some pressure off of Maldo and Graham just in terms of the amount of possessions and the usage rates those guys had. As the season went on it kind of wore them down.”

Agbonkpolo and Anderson went to the Elite Eight with the Trojans and Kyman experienced a Final Four with the Bruins.

Linder said UW’s athletic facilities are as impressive as the ones the newcomers had at USC and UCLA.

“When they come to Laramie they think maybe the horses are going to still be coming down Main Street and it’s going to be dirt roads,” Linder quipped. “Then they get here and it’s completely different than what they thought.”

Some Pokes fans think as soon as Linder builds a consistent winner he will be heading off to greener pastures.

The 44-year-old Denver native, avid fisherman and father of four said that’s not his mindset after signing a contract extension that runs through April 30, 2027.

“This is a place that I want to be. It’s not like I’m sitting here looking for the next job,” Linder said. “A lot of jobs, it has to do with fit. I’ve always thought this place fits me. Not just the school, the conference, the community where we live. I mean, I have four kids. My oldest goes to school here at the University of Wyoming. My other three go to school at the high school, middle school and elementary, so I’ve got them all over the place. Great place to raise kids.

“As long as the university continues to show, the administration shows this is important and we want to continue to invest in a good product, I’m not looking to go anywhere else.”

