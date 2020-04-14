Jump Shot, documentary inspired by late UW great Kenny Sailors, set for worldwide premiere

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Jacob Hamilton and NBA star Steph Curry have had to wait longer than expected to tell the on-screen story of a Wyoming legend's revolutionary contribution to basketball, but the wait is almost over.

Jump Shot, a documentary film examining Kenny Sailors' career and his pioneering of the outside shot, is set to premiere online starting Thursday. The movie was directed by Hamilton while Curry, a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors who's widely hailed as the best shooter in the game, served as the executive producer.

Sailors, who died in 2016 at the age of 95, is credited with popularizing the jump shot in the 1940s during his time at UW, where he was a two-time All-American and a member of the Cowboys' only national championship team in 1943. The 79-minute documentary features interviews with not only Curry but former and current NBA stars such as Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant as well as former UW great Fennis Dembo among others, discussing how Sailors' contribution was largely forgotten once his playing days were over and how the jump shot continues to impact the game more than ever.