Junior college forward gives Wyoming its fourth 2020 commitment

LARAMIE -- Wyoming picked up its second commitment of the day Thursday from junior college forward Drew LaMont.

LaMont, the fourth verbal commitment in the Cowboys' 2020 recruiting class, played this past season at Indian River State College (Florida), where he averaged 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. Lamont, who has two years of eligibility left, began his career at American University.

The 6-foot-8 stretch forward is an ideal fit in first-year UW coach Jeff Linder's offensive system, which emphasizes 3-point shooting. LaMont shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc for Indian River this season, improving on the 36.1-percent clip he shot from deep in his lone season at American. He also shot 82.6 percent from the free-throw line this season.

LaMont's commitment came just hours after the Cowboys picked up a verbal pledge from Texas combo guard Marcus Williams, a one-time Northern Colorado signee. LaMont is the first forward commit in UW's current recruiting class, which also includes Arizona guard Xavier Dusell and junior college guard Drake Jeffries.

All four players have committed since Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards on March 17.

With LaMont in the fold, UW has as many as three scholarships remaining for the current recruiting cycle. Commitments can begin signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

