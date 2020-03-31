Keeping track of Wyoming basketball's scholarship numbers

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder’s work with Wyoming’s men’s basketball program is just getting started.
Now that the Cowboys’ first-year coach has his coaching staff finalized, the next priority is finalizing the roster for next season. With natural attrition, underclassmen transferring out of the program and trying to sign recruits to take their place, it’s a process that will take some time to get UW to the NCAA-mandated 13-scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season.
Between current and prospective players, UW has accounted for 10 scholarships next season, leaving three more available for the spring signing period should the Cowboys choose to use their full allotment.
Here’s a breakdown of where UW’s roster stands for next season. The additions and subtractions will be updated as needed. Prospective student-athletes can begin signing National Letters of Intent (NLI) in the spring on April 15.
Who’s leaving?
Guards Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks were the only seniors on last season’s roster. But with Allen Edwards being fired and replaced by Linder shortly after the season ended, more attrition was inevitable.
Fellow guard Greg Milton III and forward Tyler Morman are both transferring. TJ Taylor was the first UW player to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the coaching change, though the sophomore wing has yet to decide whether he’ll leave or return to UW. Players who enter the portal have the option of withdrawing their name and returning to their current school.
Taylor isn’t listed on UW’s roster for next season that’s been updated by the school, but a team spokesman said Tuesday he was unsure as to whether Taylor has made a final decision. For now, we’re counting Taylor among the Cowboys’ scholarship players for next season.
No other UW players have put their names in the portal, though that could change at any moment.
Who’s staying?
Linder may have pulled off his biggest recruiting coup of the offseason by convincing leading scorer Hunter Maldonado to stick around. Maldonado, who averaged 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, has announced he’s returning to the program. So has forward Hunter Thompson, who’s started 45 of the 53 games he’s played the last two seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Those are the only current players that have revealed their intentions -- at least publicly -- so far. The fact that freshman guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster as well as forward Austin Mueller haven’t entered the transfer portal yet may be good news for UW. The same could be said for sophomore wing Brandon Porter and freshman big Javier Turner, neither of whom have publicly indicated they intend to split.
Who’s coming in?
After UW failed to sign any players during the early signing period, there’s a lot of work for Linder to do to add pieces during the spring signing period. The fruits of that labor have produced two verbal commitments so far.
The first came from Arizona shooting guard Xavier Dusell, who gave his verbal pledge to Linder and his staff a week ago. The Cowboys then landed a commitment from junior college sharpshooter Drake Jeffries, a 6-foot-5 wing who shot nearly 45 percent from 3-point range this season for Indian Hills Community College. With Hendricks and Banks out of eligibility, Jeffries, who will be playing for his third school in three years next season, could push for a starting spot immediately.
With Maldonado, Thompson, Mueller, Marble, Foster, Porter, Turner, Taylor (for now), Dusell and Jeffries in the plans for next season, UW has three more scholarships available. Should Taylor ultimately decide to leave, a fourth one would open up.
It's important to remember that verbal commitments aren't binding. Recruits don't officially belong to a college program until they sign their NLIs.
Who else could be added?
Given Linder’s philosophical belief in the 3-pointer and UW’s lack of proven long-range shooters (the Cowboys finished with the third-lowest 3-point field-goal percentage in the Mountain West this season), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys go after another shooter or two in the 2020 class.
But UW also needs to fortify its frontcourt, which is suddenly short on depth and production. More specifically, the Cowboys desperately need rebounding help after finishing dead last in the MW this season with a whopping minus-8.9 margin on the glass.
Sunrise Christian (Kansas) three-star forward Mykell Robinson and Anthony D’Avanzo, a graduate transfer forward, are reportedly among the uncommitted prospects that UW is targeting. The 6-foot-8 D’Avanzo averaged 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range for Lewis University this season.
College basketball teams aren’t required to carry 13 scholarship players on their roster during a season. They just can’t exceed that number.
But there are enough remaining needs that UW is likely to use most if not all of its remaining scholarships.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!