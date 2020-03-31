Keeping track of Wyoming basketball's scholarship numbers

Fellow guard Greg Milton III and forward Tyler Morman are both transferring. TJ Taylor was the first UW player to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the coaching change, though the sophomore wing has yet to decide whether he’ll leave or return to UW. Players who enter the portal have the option of withdrawing their name and returning to their current school.

Taylor isn’t listed on UW’s roster for next season that’s been updated by the school, but a team spokesman said Tuesday he was unsure as to whether Taylor has made a final decision. For now, we’re counting Taylor among the Cowboys’ scholarship players for next season.

No other UW players have put their names in the portal, though that could change at any moment.

Who’s staying?

Linder may have pulled off his biggest recruiting coup of the offseason by convincing leading scorer Hunter Maldonado to stick around. Maldonado, who averaged 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, has announced he’s returning to the program. So has forward Hunter Thompson, who’s started 45 of the 53 games he’s played the last two seasons.

