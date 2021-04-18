Keeping track of Wyoming basketball's scholarship numbers

The list is headlined by veteran combo guard Hunter Maldonado, who averaged 12.5 points last season and led UW in rebounding (6.8) and assists (4.6). Stretch forward Hunter Thompson is another veteran in line to return after the Pine Bluffs native averaged 7.0 points and shot 35.8% from 3-point range. The same goes for sophomore guard Kenny Foster, who was limited to 17 games because of a knee injury but averaged 9.1 points when he did play while shooting 41.9% from deep.

Drake Jeffries is also set to return to the backcourt after shooting 37% from 3-point territory in 22.5 minutes per game. The frontcourt should also get a boost from the return of sophomore big Eoin Nelson, who missed 17 games, including the entire regular-season conference schedule, with an Achilles injury.

The rest of the Cowboys' prized freshman class has stayed put for the time being. Center Graham Ike finished as UW's third-leading scorer after bursting onto the collegiate scene midway through the season. The 6-9, 245-pounder gave the Cowboys the true post presence they had been lacking before his arrival, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 boards while shooting better than 60% from the field in 12 games.