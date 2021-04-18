Keeping track of Wyoming basketball's scholarship numbers

LARAMIE — The fluidity to men's college basketball rosters around the country is in full swing, and Wyoming certainly hasn't been immune.
The additions and subtractions have already started for the Cowboys. And there figure to be more, particularly with the one-time transfer rule moving closer and closer to becoming official. As of Sunday afternoon, a whopping 1,391 Division I players had entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, according to verbalcommits.com.
The biggest departure from UW's program this offseason is leading scorer Marcus Williams, who's taking his game to the high-major level at Texas A&M after being selected as the Mountain West's unanimous rookie of the year. But even with transfers being more prevalent nationwide, the Cowboys have kept most of their roster intact so far, a far cry from last year when first-year coach Jeff Linder brought in eight new players following a coaching change.
Between current and prospective players, UW sits at 11 scholarship players for the 2021-22 season, leaving the Cowboys with two scholarships that can still be used before reaching the 13-scholarship limit.
Here’s a breakdown of where UW’s roster stands for next season. Additions and subtractions will be updated throughout the offseason.
Who’s leaving?
One of the youngest teams in Division I basketball didn't have one senior on the roster, so transfers have been the lone source of UW's attrition this offseason.
Joining Williams in the transfer portal so far are forward Drew LaMont and combo guard Kwane Marble II. LaMont, who transferred to UW from junior college, left the program months ago and remains in the portal.
Marble, the first UW player to enter the portal after the season, has signed with Loyola Marymount, where he will reunite with the coach that originally recruited him to UW, Allen Edwards, who's now an assistant at LMU. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound sophomore started 13 of the 23 games he played this season and averaged 9.1 points, but Marble combined for just seven points and two rebounds in the final two games he played for UW in the Mountain West Tournament.
Who’s staying?
While the loss of Williams is a major hit to the Cowboys' backcourt, the highest-scoring team in the Mountain West, at least as of now, is returning four of its top six scorers.
The list is headlined by veteran combo guard Hunter Maldonado, who averaged 12.5 points last season and led UW in rebounding (6.8) and assists (4.6). Stretch forward Hunter Thompson is another veteran in line to return after the Pine Bluffs native averaged 7.0 points and shot 35.8% from 3-point range. The same goes for sophomore guard Kenny Foster, who was limited to 17 games because of a knee injury but averaged 9.1 points when he did play while shooting 41.9% from deep.
Drake Jeffries is also set to return to the backcourt after shooting 37% from 3-point territory in 22.5 minutes per game. The frontcourt should also get a boost from the return of sophomore big Eoin Nelson, who missed 17 games, including the entire regular-season conference schedule, with an Achilles injury.
The rest of the Cowboys' prized freshman class has stayed put for the time being. Center Graham Ike finished as UW's third-leading scorer after bursting onto the collegiate scene midway through the season. The 6-9, 245-pounder gave the Cowboys the true post presence they had been lacking before his arrival, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 boards while shooting better than 60% from the field in 12 games.
Meanwhile, Xavier DuSell morphed into UW's most dangerous long-range shooter by season's end. The 6-2 guard broke into the starting lineup in the latter part of the season and averaged 9.7 points while shooting a team-best 45.6% from beyond the arc. Wing Jeremiah Oden started the first 11 games but saw his role decrease as the season progressed, averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.
Walk-ons John Grigsby and Terrin Dickey were also freshmen last season.
Who’s coming in?
UW is adding more shooting and more size with the work it's done so far in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Combo guard Ben Bowen and 7-footer Nate Barnhart are the two high school signees that will join the Cowboys next season. Bowen, the son of Denver Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Bowen, averaged more than 20 points, six assists and five rebounds this past season at Mountain Vista (Colorado) High and could play on or off the ball in college. Barnhart, ranked a three-star recruit by Rivals, has an offensive game that Linder has likened to the stretch-big abilities of Thompson.
Then there's Brendan Wenzel, the one addition the Cowboys have made via the transfer market to this point. Wenzel played in just two games for Utah last season before transferring to UW, where, as a bigger guard at 6-7, he could be a swingman as a shooting guard or a wing.
Wenzel, a former three-star recruit, signed with UTEP out of high school before getting out of his original National Letter of Intent. He averaged 24 points during his senior season at O'Connor (Texas) High.
Who else could be added?
Unless Linder plans to move Maldonado, DuSell or Foster on the ball (not their primary position) or have Bowen take over as the primary point guard as a true freshman, the Cowboys need a replacement for Williams that's not already on the roster.
There are at least a couple of point guards UW is targeting with the scholarships it has left. The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to Omaha transfer Ayo Akinwole and North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho.
A graduate transfer who would be immediately eligible at his next school even without the one-time transfer rule, Akinwole started 53 games over four seasons for Omaha. He averaged a career-high 13 points this past season, which included a 14-point performance against UW on Dec. 17. He shot 45.6% from 3-point range and 87.1% from the free-throw line.
Ihenacho has four seasons of eligibility remaining after earning Summit League Freshman of the Year honors this past season at North Dakota. The 6-4, 192-pounder started 22 of the 23 games he played and averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. He shot 41.4% from the field and 35.4% from deep.
There could be new targets emerge as more transfers enter the portal in the coming days and weeks, so it may be a while until UW finalizes its roster for next season.