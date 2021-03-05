Kenny Foster makes surprise return to Wyoming's rotation

LARAMIE — It wasn’t much, but for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team, it was more than it had been expecting.

Kenny Foster made a surprise return to the Cowboys’ rotation during UW’s loss at Utah State on Thursday. The sophomore guard attempted just two shots and finished with one rebound and an assist in nine minutes.

It was Foster’s first action in more than a month, and it came two days after UW coach Jeff Linder voiced doubt that Foster would play again this season. Foster had missed six straight games after sustaining a knee injury in the Cowboys’ series finale against Nevada on Jan. 24.

Linder told reporters Tuesday it was “highly unlikely” Foster and forward Eoin Nelson, who’s missed the entire conference season with a lower leg injury, would play again this season, adding something would have to change for the better for them to return to the court.

“There’s no reason right now to rush those guys back or get those guys back unless they’re 110%, not 100,” Linder said then.

But Foster dressed out and went through warmups ahead of Thursday’s game, the first indication that he might be able to give it a go. He watched the first 11 minutes, 12 seconds from the bench before checking in with a light wrap on his left knee.