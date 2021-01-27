Knee injury will sideline Wyoming's Kenny Foster indefinitely

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball team has taken another personnel hit, this time to one of its starting guards.

Kenny Foster is out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in the Cowboys’ 93-88 win over Nevada on Sunday. The sophomore collided with a Nevada player after releasing a shot early in the second half and limped to UW’s locker room in visible pain.

Foster didn’t return to the game but watched the rest of it from the Cowboys’ bench while wearing a brace on his left knee. The good news for Foster is the injury isn’t a torn ACL as initially feared, UW coach Jeff Linder said, but it’s too early to know whether Foster might be able to return to action this season.

“He still has some damage to his knee that he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future,” Linder said. “Is there a chance he could come back this year? There’s a possibility, but it’s one of those deals … we’re not going to rush him back, especially in a year like this. At the end of the day, the most important thing is his health.”