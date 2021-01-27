Knee injury will sideline Wyoming's Kenny Foster indefinitely

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball team has taken another personnel hit, this time to one of its starting guards.
Kenny Foster is out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in the Cowboys’ 93-88 win over Nevada on Sunday. The sophomore collided with a Nevada player after releasing a shot early in the second half and limped to UW’s locker room in visible pain.
Foster didn’t return to the game but watched the rest of it from the Cowboys’ bench while wearing a brace on his left knee. The good news for Foster is the injury isn’t a torn ACL as initially feared, UW coach Jeff Linder said, but it’s too early to know whether Foster might be able to return to action this season.
“He still has some damage to his knee that he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future,” Linder said. “Is there a chance he could come back this year? There’s a possibility, but it’s one of those deals … we’re not going to rush him back, especially in a year like this. At the end of the day, the most important thing is his health.”
Foster, who’s started the last 11 games, is UW’s third-leading scorer at 10.4 points per game. He had been averaging 13 over the last three games. He’s also one of the Cowboys’ top 3-point threats, shooting 43% from deep.
Foster’s injury comes weeks after UW also lost sophomore big Eoin Nelson for an unspecified amount of time. The 6-foot-10 forward has missed the last eight games with a lower leg injury, and there’s no timetable for his return.
UW has gotten a boost in the frontcourt with the addition of freshman center Graham Ike, who joined the Cowboys’ rotation for the Nevada series after spending more than a year recovering from ACL surgery.
UW will take a three-game winning streak into its next two-game series at San Diego State beginning Thursday. With Foster out, freshman wing Jeremiah Oden, who’s come off the bench the last four games, is likely to rejoin the starting lineup.
Guards Drake Jeffries and Xavier DuSell, who’s scored in double figures in four straight games off the bench, are other candidates to join the starting five. Regardless what order they come in, Linder said all three will likely see their minutes increase for a team that’s down to eight available scholarship players.
“(The roster) is getting thinner, but that’s what we’ve been dealing with all year,” Linder said. “Can’t make any excuses about it. The guys we have that are making their way to San Diego State are excited for the opportunity and will try to make the most of it.”
