Kwane Marble reuniting with former Wyoming coach at Loyola Marymount

LARAMIE -- Wyoming basketball transfer Kwane Marble II plans to reunite with the coach who initially recruited him on the West Coast.

Marble on Wednesday announced his commitment to Loyola Marymount, where former UW head coach Allen Edwards is an assistant. Marble's commitment, which he publicly announced via social media, comes three days after the Cowboys' former guard announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Marble, who played for Edwards at UW during the 2019-20 season, averaged 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore this season. He started 13 games but ended the year coming off the bench in the Mountain West Tournament.

Loyola Marymount, a member of the West Coast Conference, went 13-9 in Edwards' first season as an assistant. Edwards spent four seasons as UW's coach before being fired last spring.

