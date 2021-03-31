 Skip to main content
Kwane Marble reuniting with former Wyoming coach at Loyola Marymount
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-Fresno State men's hoops

Wyoming's Kwane Marble II gets tangled up with Fresno State's Anthony Holland during their game Jan. 4 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. Marble announced Wednesday his plans to transfer to Loyola Marymount.

 Samuel Marshall, Fresno State Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming basketball transfer Kwane Marble II plans to reunite with the coach who initially recruited him on the West Coast.

Marble on Wednesday announced his commitment to Loyola Marymount, where former UW head coach Allen Edwards is an assistant. Marble's commitment, which he publicly announced via social media, comes three days after the Cowboys' former guard announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Marble, who played for Edwards at UW during the 2019-20 season, averaged 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore this season. He started 13 games but ended the year coming off the bench in the Mountain West Tournament.

Loyola Marymount, a member of the West Coast Conference, went 13-9 in Edwards' first season as an assistant. Edwards spent four seasons as UW's coach before being fired last spring.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

