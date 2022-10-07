LA story: New Wyoming Cowboys assistant Marc Rodgers feels at home in Laramie

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s new men’s basketball assistant can connect well with both head coach Jeff Linder and senior Hunter Maldonado.

Marc Rodgers, who was promoted to a full-time bench position on Sept. 1 after spending last season as the program’s director of recruiting, has the same no-nonsense approach to coaching as Linder.

And the engaging 27-year-old Rodgers isn’t far removed from his playing days or much older than Maldonado and other players on the roster.

“I kind of can see things from (Linder’s) aspect, but I can also see things from the players’ eyes and I think I can relate to those guys,” Rodgers said. “Coaches have their ways and there’s hidden messages with what Coach Linder says and things that he’s pushing that they might not understand.

“I think it helps being able to see what he’s doing and being able to put it in words and language that they can understand. At 19, there was a lot of things I didn’t understand that assistants were telling me.”

Rodgers grew up in Los Angeles and was recruited by some bigger schools before a knee injury led him to Ellensburg, Washington, to compete at the Division II level. He played in 86 games with 58 starts, averaging 4.6 points and 2.5 assists, during his career at Central Washington.

Had the transfer portal existed, Rodgers admits he probably would have entered his name following his freshman season. He even told that to his legendary college coach, Greg Sparling, who recently visited Laramie to observe Linder’s practices and reconnect with his former point guard.

“I had no idea that I would ever end up in Ellensburg, Washington,” Rodgers said. “I think the first year I was there was probably one of the hardest years of my life learning how to adjust and wondering how I ended up in that place. Fast forward now to 2022 and you end up in a place like Laramie. Coming straight from L.A., not living anywhere else, I think the adjustment would have been a little harder. …

“Looking back on it, going there was probably the best thing for me.”

After graduation, Rodgers returned to his basketball roots as an AAU, high school and developmental coach in Southern California. He also worked as a graduate assistant and then as an assistant at Long Beach State under Dan Monson, the winningest coach in program history.

John Rillie, who was on Leon Rice’s staff with Linder at Boise State, called Rodgers and encouraged him to apply for the vacant position at UW.

After speaking with Linder for 30 minutes, Rodgers decided to make a leap of faith to 7,220 feet.

“I was used to being in a small college town. Laramie is easy. When the weather is right, it’s right. When it’s down, we play indoors. I just stay out of the way of the weather,” Rodgers said of getting acclimated to Laramie. “I think everybody on the team brought me in and showed me love. Coach Linder and the staff and those guys, first day, they threw me in the fire. It was so much basketball, I didn’t really have time to focus on anything else. So it was an easy adjustment for me.”

Linder had lost Mountain West point guard Marcus Williams to the portal a few months before Rodgers arrived. The Pokes were picked to finish tied for eighth in the preseason media poll and finished 25-9 with an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Rodgers had a feeling it could be a special season based on the buy-in from players like Maldonado and Graham Ike last summer.

“It’s funny because when Coach Linder called me he told me we’re young and we’re rebuilding and it might take two, three years, but in due time. Six months later we were in the NCAA Tournament,” Rodgers said. “About a month or two months on the job I started seeing the habits he created with these guys. I knew we’d be in every game. I didn’t know if we’d be able to win, but I knew we’d be able to compete with anybody because of the habits he teaches and emphasizes every day.”

L.A. to Laramie connection

As special as the 2021-22 campaign was, the Cowboys ran out of gas in March and were bounced from the bracket by Indiana in the First Four.

Despite returning two all-MW first team stars in Maldonado and Ike, as well as every rotation player besides Drake Jeffries, Linder made an aggressive recruiting play in April.

Three high-end Pac-12 transfers – USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA’s Jake Kyman – were on the market. Rodgers used his L.A. story to help pitch them on the Pokes.

Rodgers grew up with Anderson’s older brother and they remain close. Agbonkpolo and Kyman train with, AJ Gasporra, who Rodgers describes as his best friend.

“When they came on their visit, let’s be real, it was probably a culture shock,” Rodgers said. “There’s no buildings bigger than 30 stories high. You probably see 10,000 people a day in L.A. and you might see 10,000 people a year in Laramie outside of a sporting event. From that aspect it was probably a little bit of a shellshock.”

Rodgers was able to introduce the trio to UW’s winning environment and sell them on the idea of focusing on basketball for the next two years while developing in Linder’s proven system.

The return of Maldonado, Ike and a strong cast of competitors helped attract the trio.

“They loved it, man,” Rodgers said. “Those kids come from winning. Jake played on a Final Four team and an Elite Eight team. Max and Ethan were on a Sweet 16 team and played with two top-three picks back-to-back years. They come from winning, and so when they run into a guy like Graham Ike, he looks and acts like every other high-level player they’ve been around. Hunter Maldonado is just as good as any guard they played with at USC or UCLA.

“They saw an opportunity where they need the next two years to have no distractions and get some real love.”

Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman all committed to join the Cowboys. Makaih Williams, a three-star 2023 point guard prospect from Long Beach, California, verbally committed to UW after a visit last month.

“When I’m back home people kind of know what’s going on in Laramie. We go to the gym and we’ve kind of got a good buzz going down in California, in L.A.,” Rodgers said. “Coach Linder has had success with Southern California players, and I think the guys on the team embracing these guys will help for the future.”

Career elevation at 7,220

Linder understands Rodgers is a rising star in the profession.

That’s why the program’s third-year head coach made the delicate decision to remove longtime UW assistant Shaun Vandiver – who also worked for Steve McClain and Heath Schroyer during his first stint with the Pokes – from the bench to a new role as special assistant to the head coach.

That made room for Rodgers’ promotion.

“Coach V is a pro,” Linder said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to be made, but it wasn’t something that was out of left field either. It’s something that’s been talked about in private between him and (me). He’s somebody that still brings tremendous value to what we do. He’s a good sounding board for me to be able to put things by him.”

Rodgers said Vandiver was the first person to call him after he accepted the job at UW and even helped find him a place to live. He considers the decorated former Colorado big man and Emporia State head coach to be a mentor.

“All last year he kind of showed me, just in case, you need to know this and know that. He helped mold me for this spot,” Rodgers said. “Even to this day he reminds me, go get your whistle young fella and go with the scouts and study practice film. He has been great.

“I actually need Coach V around this year to be able to substitute for him and show me the things he does, and I can put my own wrinkles and twists on it. He has been great for me.”

Rodgers aspires to be a head coach down the road, but right now he’s enjoying the process of soaking up Linder’s process and making sure Maldonado and the Pokes are getting better every day.

The expectations for UW basketball haven’t been this high in decades.

“When we’re beating Colorado State at home and the crowd is loading up the floor and the players are running around, that’s not so much about winning that game. It’s about what took place in July and August and September,” Rodgers said. “These kids kill themselves, they’re animals on and off the floor, they put in a lot of time and it takes a lot of focus.

“You seek approval and approval is winning. That’s where my focus is right now is the process. For us, that’s going to be the beauty of it. Everyone else will see the result, whatever it turns out to be.”