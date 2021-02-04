Last-second basket sinks Wyoming in loss to Colorado State

LARAMIE -- For all of the warts Wyoming’s men’s basketball team has, the Cowboys gave themselves a chance for their best win of the season against their most bitter rival.
UW needed one more basket. Or one more stop. Or both.
Ultimately the Cowboys couldn’t deliver on either. Now UW will have to try to move on quickly from a setback that will be as difficult as any the Cowboys have had to swallow this season.
Kendle Moore’s layup with 5.8 seconds left sent Colorado State to a 74-72 win over Wyoming on Thursday. Kwane Marble II had a clean look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Cowboys’ final possession, but the shot went long to bring a back-and-forth opening game in this year’s Border War series to a dramatic end.
“I hate losing to CSU obviously,” said junior guard Hunter Maldonado, a Colorado native. “It throws a little salt in the wound, and then just the way they did it. Obviously it’s never fun to lose on a layup.”
Playing in front of a limited number of fans inside the Arena-Auditorium for the first time in more than a month, UW shot 43% from the floor and forced CSU into 18 turnovers to put itself in position to snap a three-game, regular-season losing streak to the Rams dating back to 2019.
Marcus Williams and Xavier DuSell each scored 17 points, Maldonado finished with 14 to become the 39th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points, and Marble added 10 points for the Cowboys, who held Isaiah Stevens, CSU’s second-leading scorer, to just six points -- nine fewer than his season average -- before fouling out late.
But as has been the case for much of the season, UW struggled to get consistent stops on the defensive end, allowing the Rams to shoot 55% from the floor. John Tonge led four CSU players in double figures with 16 points while David Roddy added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Rams, who shot 62% in the second half.
“I do sleep at night knowing we have a great, young nucleus of players and guys that are trying to do all the right things,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “But in the case of tonight, we just made a few too many little mistakes throughout the course of the game.”
Still, UW stayed close enough to make for a wild finish.
With the Cowboys trailing by five with less than a minute left, Maldonado completed a three-point play to get UW closer. He then stole the inbounds pass and got to the rim, but the Cowboys missed consecutive point-blank looks at a tying basket. Moore split a pair of free throws on the other end to give the Rams a 3-point lead with 26 seconds left.
Williams sent many of the 1,807 fans in attendance into a frenzy when the freshman guard sank a stepback 3 to tie the game on UW’s ensuing possession. But CSU quickly inbounded the ball, and Moore drove past Marble through the heart of the lane for an uncontested layup that sent the Cowboys to their third consecutive loss and fourth in their last five meetings with CSU.
“We didn’t have timeouts, and I’m not sure if they had any timeouts,” Linder said. “After Marcus made the 3, give credit to them. Moore gets the ball, and knowing in that situation guys don’t want to be the guy that fouls somebody and puts a guy at the foul line, lo and behold, they go in there and lay it in. I wish we’d made it a little more difficult, but it is what it is.”
Said Williams, “Of course it was frustrating. We all have to get back as a team and stop the ball. And they did what a good team does, pushed it down our throat and made a layup.”
UW has statistically been among the worst defensive teams in the Mountain West all season, and it hasn’t gotten any better during its skid. Teams have shot at least 55% against the Cowboys in each of the last three games. Opponents have shot at least 50% in eight of UW’s 11 Mountain West contests.
“It’s not like we’re trying to let them shoot 60%,” Linder said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to try to make them miss. That’s an area of major concern, but that’s the reality. … I don’t know how many teams are playing with basically four true freshmen at a time on the floor. Two of them just turned 18 in August. You’ve got a bunch of puppies. That’s just part of being young.”
The Rams sank eight of their first 10 shots from the floor and shot 50% in the first half, but UW kept pace early with help from DuSell, who reached double figures for the sixth time in seven games before the half was over.
In his third game since entering the starting lineup in place of an injured Kenny Foster, the freshman guard made four of his first six 3-point shots en route to 14 first-half points. The Cowboys took their first lead on Marble’s layup with 4:37 left in the half, and DuSell sank his final 3 of the half a little more than 2 minutes later to push UW’s lead to 35-29, matching its largest advantage of the opening 20 minutes.
UW also snatched nearly as many possessions away from the Rams as CSU had field goals (13), forcing the Rams into 11 turnovers before the break to take a 38-32 lead into the locker room. But the Cowboys needed to make a few more plays down the stretch, something they’ll try to rectify when the teams run it back Saturday.
“Yeah, it kind of hurt the way we lost, but we’re not down at all,” Williams said. “We’re locked in on the next game already.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.