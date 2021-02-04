Last-second basket sinks Wyoming in loss to Colorado State

Williams sent many of the 1,807 fans in attendance into a frenzy when the freshman guard sank a stepback 3 to tie the game on UW’s ensuing possession. But CSU quickly inbounded the ball, and Moore drove past Marble through the heart of the lane for an uncontested layup that sent the Cowboys to their third consecutive loss and fourth in their last five meetings with CSU.

“We didn’t have timeouts, and I’m not sure if they had any timeouts,” Linder said. “After Marcus made the 3, give credit to them. Moore gets the ball, and knowing in that situation guys don’t want to be the guy that fouls somebody and puts a guy at the foul line, lo and behold, they go in there and lay it in. I wish we’d made it a little more difficult, but it is what it is.”

Said Williams, “Of course it was frustrating. We all have to get back as a team and stop the ball. And they did what a good team does, pushed it down our throat and made a layup.”

UW has statistically been among the worst defensive teams in the Mountain West all season, and it hasn’t gotten any better during its skid. Teams have shot at least 55% against the Cowboys in each of the last three games. Opponents have shot at least 50% in eight of UW’s 11 Mountain West contests.