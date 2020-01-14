Late bucket spoils Wyoming's upset bid at Nevada

Wyoming threatened to spoil one of the Mountain West's best home-court advantages and finally break through in the league all at once Tuesday night.

Instead, the Cowboys' heartbreak continued.

Hunter Maldonado led four Wyoming players in double figures, but the Cowboys couldn't contain the league's top backcourt scoring tandem, particularly late, in a 68-67 loss to Nevada at the Lawlor Events Center. Jalen Harris' layup with 8.7 seconds left put the Wolf Pack ahead for good and kept Wyoming winless in league play.

"I think our guys took my message to heart after the San Diego State game about putting more time in outside of what we're doing with them," Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said on postgame radio. "Getting in the weight room and getting shots up, and it's heartbreaking to lose it that way."

Hunter Thompson matched a season-high with four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points while Jake Hendricks and freshman guard Kenny Foster each added 10 points for the Cowboys, who shot nearly 45 percent from the field in the second half to push Nevada to the brink in its own building -- a place the Wolf Pack had won 14 straight conference games dating back to the 2017-18 season entering the night.

