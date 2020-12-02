Late push -- and Kenny Foster's timely return -- sends Wyoming past Incarnate Word in overtime

LARAMIE -- Wyoming rallied from a double-digit deficit late in regulation before pulling away from Incarnate Word in overtime for a 94-83 win Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys outscored Incarnate Word 16-5 in extra time to secure a victory that looked well in doubt just a few minutes earlier.
Sophomore guard Kenny Foster led UW with a career-high 21 points in his season debut after missing the Cowboys’ first two games because of COVID-19 protocols. Marcus Williams added 20 points while Hunter Maldonado, Kwane Marble II and Xavier DuSell also finished in double figures for the Cowboys, who needed a furious comeback down the stretch just to give themselves a chance to snatch their second victory from the jaws of defeat.
Struggling to consistently find its shot for most of the night, UW trailed by 11 with 5:56 left in regulation before using a 21-10 spurt to take a late 78-75 lead. Foster gave the Cowboys their first lead of the second half with a corner 3-pointer with 1:26 left, and Marble split a pair of free throws to give UW the three-point advantage with 16.5 ticks left. Drew Lutz knocked down Incarnate Word’s ninth 3 in the waning seconds to force overtime.
But Foster, whose recent 14-day quarantine had not allowed the sophomore guard to practice for the last two weeks, scored eight of UW’s first 10 points in extra time. He also grabbed three rebounds, including Maldonado’s missed layup that kept one of UW’s possessions alive midway through overtime. Foster kicked the ball back out to Thompson and relocated to the corner before sinking another 3 to give the Cowboys an 88-81 lead, putting them well on their way to their first overtime win in nearly a full calendar year (Dec. 21, 2019 at Denver).
Keaston Willis scored a game-high 25 points for Incarnate Word, which shot 51.6% from the field and 52.6% from 3-point range.
UW will go for its first winning streak of the season Sunday when the Cowboys get their biggest test yet at Oregon State, the lone high-major opponent on UW’s non-conference schedule.
