Late push -- and Kenny Foster's timely return -- sends Wyoming past Incarnate Word in overtime

LARAMIE -- Wyoming rallied from a double-digit deficit late in regulation before pulling away from Incarnate Word in overtime for a 94-83 win Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys outscored Incarnate Word 16-5 in extra time to secure a victory that looked well in doubt just a few minutes earlier.

Sophomore guard Kenny Foster led UW with a career-high 21 points in his season debut after missing the Cowboys’ first two games because of COVID-19 protocols. Marcus Williams added 20 points while Hunter Maldonado, Kwane Marble II and Xavier DuSell also finished in double figures for the Cowboys, who needed a furious comeback down the stretch just to give themselves a chance to snatch their second victory from the jaws of defeat.

Struggling to consistently find its shot for most of the night, UW trailed by 11 with 5:56 left in regulation before using a 21-10 spurt to take a late 78-75 lead. Foster gave the Cowboys their first lead of the second half with a corner 3-pointer with 1:26 left, and Marble split a pair of free throws to give UW the three-point advantage with 16.5 ticks left. Drew Lutz knocked down Incarnate Word’s ninth 3 in the waning seconds to force overtime.

