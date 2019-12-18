Late turnover dooms Wyoming in sixth straight loss

LARAMIE -- Wyoming had exactly what it wanted.
With a chance to end the Cowboys’ longest losing streak of the season, Hunter Maldonado looked to get downhill off Hunter Thompson’s screen at the top of the key. Utah Valley switched the screen and and cut Maldonado off, so he tried to get the ball back to Thompson.
Disaster ensued.
A turnover led to the go-ahead basket for Utah Valley in the waning seconds as Wyoming fell 69-67 Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The loss extended the Cowboys’ skid to six games.
Wyoming had the ball in the hands of its leading scorer with less than 30 seconds left in a tie game, but Jamison Overton stole Maldonado’s pass and found Isaiah White for the go-ahead layup with 7 seconds left. Maldonado’s last-second heave fell short, keeping the Cowboys winless in December.
“It hurts, but he’s human as well,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said. “Probably wouldn’t want anybody else in that scenario. For us, we didn’t execute.”
Maldonado led all scorers with 23 points while Thompson chipped in 17, but the Cowboys got an unexpected boost from sophomore Brandon Porter, who scored a career-high 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 14 minutes -- his most extended playing time of the season. Wyoming took a 56-55 lead on Porter’s 3-pointer with 5:29 left as part of a 7-0 run after the Cowboys trailed by as many as eight in the second half.
“Coach just kind of believed in me a little bit, but it was all a team effort honestly,” Porter said. “We can never get those shots unless we were playing that hard on defense.”
But Wyoming’s defense was shaky down the stretch against White and the Wolverines, who shot 46.9 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 94.4 percent (17 of 18) from the free-throw line. UVU was 10 of 11 from the charity stripe in the second half and made four straight in the final 1:11 to erase a pair of leads for Wyoming in the back-and-forth affair.
Brandon Averette answered Maldonado’s floater with a pair of freebies with 36 ticks left to set up the final sequence.
“The play wasn’t open and I didn’t want to force anything, so I turned around and saw (Thompson’s) guy was right there,” Maldonado said. “The pass I was about to throw to him was a lot closer to the defender than I thought it was going to be. For me, it was just a mental error in a critical time.”
It spoiled a night in which the Cowboys won the rebounding margin 28-27 and turned it over just nine times until the final minute. White led three UVU players in double figures with 19 points.
“To me, I don’t think it just came down to that last play,” Edwards said. “I thought there were opportunities within the game, especially when we went up three, to create some separation and put the onus on our defense to stop them. But instead of stopping them, we were fouling them. They went to the free-throw line and did their job.”
Wyoming trailed 31-26 at the break, though A.J. Banks’ deep 3 as time ran out on the first half cut into that deficit. It answered an old-fashioned 3-point play just seconds earlier by White, whom the Cowboys had trouble containing all game.
White had 13 points and six rebounds in the first half as UVU excelled on the interior, outscoring Wyoming 18-10 in the paint and holding a plus-3 advantage on the glass. The Wolverines shot just 41 percent from the field but finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the first half.
Jake Hendricks, Wyoming’s third-leading scorer, went 0-for-6 from the field and has just six combined points the last two games. Forward Tyler Morman, a junior college transfer, made his season debut after recovering from a concussion and finished with two rebounds in eight minutes.
UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter