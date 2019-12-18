Late turnover dooms Wyoming in sixth straight loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Coach just kind of believed in me a little bit, but it was all a team effort honestly,” Porter said. “We can never get those shots unless we were playing that hard on defense.”

But Wyoming’s defense was shaky down the stretch against White and the Wolverines, who shot 46.9 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 94.4 percent (17 of 18) from the free-throw line. UVU was 10 of 11 from the charity stripe in the second half and made four straight in the final 1:11 to erase a pair of leads for Wyoming in the back-and-forth affair.

Brandon Averette answered Maldonado’s floater with a pair of freebies with 36 ticks left to set up the final sequence.

“The play wasn’t open and I didn’t want to force anything, so I turned around and saw (Thompson’s) guy was right there,” Maldonado said. “The pass I was about to throw to him was a lot closer to the defender than I thought it was going to be. For me, it was just a mental error in a critical time.”

It spoiled a night in which the Cowboys won the rebounding margin 28-27 and turned it over just nine times until the final minute. White led three UVU players in double figures with 19 points.